Free Fire MAX Bizon x XMB Event-Unlock Bizon Tropical Predator Gun Skin

Free Fire MAX OB48 Update was launched across all servers on 26th of February 2025, but along with an awesome Holi Event was launched for some specific regions. Holi Event launched for the year 2025 is called the ‘My Zone’ event and the event is an attempt at challenging the creativity of the players on the battlefield. The most recent Holi event on the server is Bizon x XMB Event. The event gives the players an opportunity to grab some exclusive gun skins like the Bizon – Tropical Predator and the XMB- Fiery Pumpkin.

Free Fire MAX Bizon x XMB Event- Launch

The event was launched on 10th March 2025 and will be available for the next 12 days on the server. This is a luck royale event and the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds for spinning in order to win exclusive gun skins in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Bizon x XMB Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Bizon x XMB event.

Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 11 spins will cost you 200 Free Fire MAX diamonds.

Free Fire MAX Bizon x XMB Event- Rewards

Bizon- Tropical Predator Gun Skin

Bizon- Inner Nightmare Gun Skin

XMB- Fiery Pumpkin

XMB- Sinister Pumpkin

Universal Ring Token x 1

Universal Ring Tokens x 2

Universal Ring Tokens x 3

Universal Ring Tokens x 5

Universal Ring Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX Bizon x XMB Event- Exchange Rewards

You can also exchange the Universal Ring Tokens owned by you against some exclusive rewards in the event. Here are the Universal Ring Tokens required for the respective rewards in the events:

Bizon- Tropical Predator x 225 Universal Ring Tokens

x 225 Universal Ring Tokens Bizon- Inner Nightmare x 225 Universal Ring Tokens

x 225 Universal Ring Tokens Bizon- Super Void x 175 Universal Ring Tokens

x 175 Universal Ring Tokens Bizon- Fundamentality x 175 Universal Ring Tokens

x 175 Universal Ring Tokens XMB- Fiery Pumpkin x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

x 200 Universal Ring Tokens XMB- Sinister Pumpkin x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

x 200 Universal Ring Tokens XMB- Toxic Pumpkin x 175 Universal Ring Tokens

x 175 Universal Ring Tokens XMB- Poison Pumpkin x 150 Universal Ring Tokens

x 150 Universal Ring Tokens Name Change Card x 40 Universal Ring Tokens

x 40 Universal Ring Tokens Room Card (1 Match) x 15 Universal Ring Tokens

x 15 Universal Ring Tokens Cube Fragment x 5 Universal Ring Tokens

x 5 Universal Ring Tokens Lethal Finstooth Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

x 4 Universal Ring Tokens Frozen Platinum (MAC10 + SVD) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

x 4 Universal Ring Tokens Frenzy Bunny (Charge Buster + Mini Uzi) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

x 4 Universal Ring Tokens Riverdust Splasher (M24 + P90) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

x 4 Universal Ring Tokens Armor Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

1 Universal Ring Token Supply Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

1 Universal Ring Token Leg Pockets x 1 Universal Ring Token

x 1 Universal Ring Token Bounty Token x 1 Universal Ring Token

x 1 Universal Ring Token Pocket Market x 1 Universal Ring Token

x 1 Universal Ring Token Bonfire x 1 Universal Ring Token

x 1 Universal Ring Token Airdrop Aid x 1 Universal Ring Token

1 Universal Ring Token Secret Clue x 1 Universal Ring Token

Free Fire MAX Bizon x XMB event will be available on the server for a limited time. The players can take part in the event and unlock the rewards they want from the event.

