Tech Update of the Day: Infosys Settles for $17.5M, Free Jurassic World Game

Infosys Settles Cyber Lawsuits for $17.5M
Infosys, the Indian IT major based out of Bengaluru is being sued by class actions against its subsidiary Infosys McCamish Systems and some of its clients to settle six class action lawsuits after the cyber attack in November 2023 when 6.5 million people’s data was compromised. The settlement was reached on March 13 2025 and is pending judicial approvals. Infosys has not admitted liability. Infosys also announced another partnership: a bigger collaboration with Citizens Financial Group where they will use AI, cloud and automation for better banking services.
-
Mar 17, 2025 11:54 IST
Free Jurassic World Game – Grab It Before It’s Gone!
Ever dreamed of running your dinosaur park? You can try it for free on the Epic Games Store from March 20 through March 27. Build, manage, and survive in a world of prehistoric debacle. Dive into the Jurassic thrills, including Campaign Mode and Chaos Theory Mode. Simply log in to Epic Games, find the game, click "Get" on it, and finish up your buying process—no credit card required! Get it while you can, and see if your park can survive its dinosaurs!