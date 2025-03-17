Free Games & Free Dinosaurs—Epic’s Next Giveaway Is a Prehistoric Thrill!

Imagine you’re running a cool dinosaur theme park and which got gates open to tourists, and somehow a T-Rex lets out its scream of bone-rattling pain. It’s all good for a minute—until it isn’t. The fence breaks. Velociraptors run amok. Tourists are running for their lives. And it’s on you to clean up the mess. That’s Jurassic World Evolution 2’s gist.

Advertisment

Game will be out for access to everyone for free starting March 20. If you’ve ever dreamed of building the perfect dinosaur resort or wondered how long it takes for something to go horribly wrong, then it’s time to find out. It’s never going to be that easy running a dinosaur park.

Running a Dinosaur Park Isn’t as Easy as It Looks

Developed by Frontier Developments, Jurassic World Evolution 2 builds on the base of the first; just like Planet Coaster and RollerCoaster Tycoon, this studio is the same. Set after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, you’ll have to manage a world full of dinosaurs—and you’ll also have to keep them in check. Among those tasks are building enclosures, solving disasters, and making sure the guests stay alive and don’t become lunch.

Advertisment

The game has two modes of play

Campaign Mode— Work alongside familiar characters from Jurassic World, protecting and managing dinosaur populations in the years following Fallen Kingdom.

Chaos Theory Mode—Ever wondered what would have happened if you ran Jurassic Park? Rewrite history by managing key cinematic moments in this mode and, well, expect chaos and disaster.

It’s a perfect balance of strategy and creativity and old-school dinosaur fun.

Advertisment

Epic’s free games get better and better

If you’ve been keeping up with Epic’s freebies, you know they don’t mess around. Jurassic World Evolution 2 is just the latest in a long line of free games. Here’s everything that’s been free so far in 2025:

Advertisment

• Them’s Fightin’ Herds (March 6-13)

• Mages of Mystralia (Feb 27 - March 6)

• Garden Story & World War Z: Aftermath (Feb 20-27)

Advertisment

• Apex Legends: Loba Bundle & F1 Manager 2024 (Feb 13-20)

• HUMANKIND & Beyond Blue (Feb 6-13)

• Undying (Jan 30 - Feb 6)

Advertisment

• Escape Academy, Turmoil, Hell Let Loose, Kingdom Come: Deliverance (January releases)

It’s everything from medieval adventure to tactical shooter, but if you haven’t been checking in weekly, you might have missed some hidden gems.

How to Claim Your Free Copy

Advertisment

Here is how to Get It If you want to run a dinosaur park (or just watch everything go wrong) here are the steps to get Jurassic World Evolution 2 for free:

1. Visit the Epic Games Store between March 20 and March 27.

2. Log in (or create an account—it’s free).

3. Find the game page and click “Get.”

4. Complete checkout (no credit card required).

5. You now own it, yay!

Dinosaurs, Disaster, and Free Stuff—What’s Not to Love?

Even if you can’t play it on your PC yet, you’ll own it when you upgrade. Epic Games gives away some great games, and this is one you don’t want to miss. Jurassic World Evolution 2 is for any management sim fan or for anyone who wants to see what happens in a park full of prehistoric predators when everything goes wrong—worth adding to the library. Just remember: a dinosaur park always looks great—right before everything goes terribly wrong.

Also Read:

PS Plus Game: March 2025 Drops UFC 5, Prince of Persia, & Surprises

Clash of Clans 2025: Troops Train in Zero Time!









