Tech Update Of The Day: Pixel 9a Unveiled: Mid-Range Mastery!

Stay updated with the latest tech news and gaming! From smartphone launches to AI breakthroughs, software updates, and gadget trends—get your daily dose of top tech updates in one place.

PCQ Bureau
Tech Update Of The Day

Google Pixel 9a Launch: Revolutionary Tech at Mid-Range Prices! Get ready for the Google Pixel 9a launch today!

Set to revolutionize the mid-range smartphone market, this device boasts impressive specs like a Tensor G4 chipset, a dual-camera setup with a 48MP main camera, and a robust 5,100mAh battery. Positioned between the pricier iPhone 16e and the more affordable Nothing Phone 3a, the Pixel 9a could offer significant value. Expected to feature a 6.3-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and IP68 dust and water resistance, it's designed to impress.

Keep an eye on the launch today for the final price reveal—rumored to be around $500 in the US and slightly over Rs 50,000 in India. Stay tuned for updates and let us know your thoughts!

 

  • Mar 19, 2025 12:39 IST

    ASUS ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower – Power & Reliability for Professionals

    ASUS introduces the ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower, a high-performance business desktop designed for professionals seeking power, efficiency, and reliability. Engineered with enterprise-grade security, expandability, and robust performance, it is ideal for intensive workloads, content creation, and business applications. Backed by ASUS’s commitment to sustainability, the P500 features an energy-efficient design to support a greener future.

    Feature

    Details
    Processor Up to Intel® Core™ i9 / Xeon®
    Graphics Supports NVIDIA® Quadro® / GeForce®
    Memory Up to 128GB DDR5 RAM
    Storage Expandable HDD/SSD options
    Security TPM 2.0, BIOS protection, AI security
    Connectivity USB-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
    Durability Military-grade reliability
    Sustainability Energy-efficient, eco-certified
    OS Windows 11 Pro (Pre-installed on select models)
    Expandability PCIe slots for future upgrades & custom configurations
    Reliability Rigorously tested for military-grade durabilit



