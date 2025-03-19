Tech Update Of The Day: Pixel 9a Unveiled: Mid-Range Mastery!

Google Pixel 9a Launch: RevolutionarGet ready for the Google Pixel 9a launch today!
Set to revolutionize the mid-range smartphone market, this device boasts impressive specs like a Tensor G4 chipset, a dual-camera setup with a 48MP main camera, and a robust 5,100mAh battery. Positioned between the pricier iPhone 16e and the more affordable Nothing Phone 3a, the Pixel 9a could offer significant value. Expected to feature a 6.3-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and IP68 dust and water resistance, it's designed to impress.
Keep an eye on the launch today for the final price reveal—rumored to be around $500 in the US and slightly over Rs 50,000 in India. Stay tuned for updates and let us know your thoughts!y Tech at Mid-Range Prices!
Mar 19, 2025 12:39 IST
ASUS ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower – Power & Reliability for Professionals
ASUS introduces the ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower, a high-performance business desktop designed for professionals seeking power, efficiency, and reliability. Engineered with enterprise-grade security, expandability, and robust performance, it is ideal for intensive workloads, content creation, and business applications. Backed by ASUS’s commitment to sustainability, the P500 features an energy-efficient design to support a greener future.
Feature
Details
Processor Up to Intel® Core™ i9 / Xeon® Graphics Supports NVIDIA® Quadro® / GeForce® Memory Up to 128GB DDR5 RAM Storage Expandable HDD/SSD options Security TPM 2.0, BIOS protection, AI security Connectivity USB-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Durability Military-grade reliability Sustainability Energy-efficient, eco-certified OS Windows 11 Pro (Pre-installed on select models) Expandability PCIe slots for future upgrades & custom configurations Reliability Rigorously tested for military-grade durabilit