ASUS ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower: Power-Packed Performance & Security for Businesses

ASUS ExpertCenter P500: Power & Security for Business

Advertisment

In today’s fast-paced business world, a high-performance, energy-efficient, secure desktop is a must for daily tasks. ASUS has launched the ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower (P500MV), a business desktop designed for maximum performance, power saving, and enterprise-level security. With processors up to Intel Core i7-13620H, improved cooling solutions, AI-driven tools to boost productivity, and tool-free expandability, the ExpertCenter P500MV is the new player in the business desktop arena.

Performance That Redefines Business Computing

The ASUS ExpertCenter P500MV is powered by Intel’s 13th generation Core i7-13620H processor with up to 95W TDP. While traditional mini-tower desktops may suffer from thermal throttling, ASUS has innovated the P500MV with a custom cooling solution to deliver peak performance without interruption.

Advertisment

The P500MV supports DDR5 RAM (up to 64GB), PCIe Gen 4 SSDs, and an additional NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics card, perfect for workers who work on data-heavy projects, creative work, or companies that need to process real-time business applications. For organizations that need fast boot-up, responsive multi-tasking, and reliable processing, the ExpertCenter P500MV is off the charts.

Energy Efficiency That Saves Costs

One of the most notable features of the ASUS ExpertCenter P500MV is its energy efficiency. ASUS claims it can save up to 34% energy consumption compared to similar desktops. This is thanks to:

Advertisment

• Intel’s power-saving 13th-gen chips.

• 80 PLUS Platinum rated PSU.

• ASUS Smart Fan technology.

Advertisment

For businesses, this means reduced electricity bills, less environmental impact, and savings over time.

Durability and Business-Grade Security

When getting a business desktop, security and reliability are a must. The ASUS ExpertCenter P500MV has enterprise-grade security features to protect company data and prevent access from unauthorized users. Some of the security features are

Advertisment

✅ NIST SP 800-155 compliant BIOS— Guards system integrity and blocks firmware attacks.

✅ TPM 2.0 encryption— Protects sensitive business information.

✅ 1-year McAfee Premium membership— Protects from viruses and cyber threats.

Advertisment

✅ Kensington Security Slot— Prevents access in high-risk areas. In terms of durability, it’s MIL-STD-810H military-grade certified, so you can be sure it can withstand tough business use while remaining stable.

AI-Powered Productivity for Smarter Workflows

One of the best things about the ExpertCenter P500MV is its AI to boost productivity for seamless communication and collaboration in the 21st-century workplace. With ASUS AI ExpertMeet, you can get:

Advertisment

🤖 Live Meeting Transcription captures into text both sides of the conversation.

🎙 AI Noise Cancellation that removes distracting noise from meetings that bothers others.

📹 AI Video Enhancement that enhances video quality when attending a virtual event.

📝 Meeting Summary that gathers meeting notes as easily as the meeting highlights.

Additionally, Microsoft Copilot lets professionals harness AI to automate workflows and increase efficiency and decision-making capabilities.

Built for Expandability and Serviceability

Though compact, the ExpertCenter P500MV is designed to be expandable in the future. The 15L form factor has:

🔧 Tool-free upgrades for effortless maintenance.

💾 Dual M.2 Gen with4 SSD drives for 3X the speed for storage.

🖥 Ability to install an NVIDIA RTX 3050 (6GB desktop graphics) dedicated discrete upgrade for high-end advanced visual computing.

📀 Expandable storage option for 3.5" SATA HDD disc computing, included with the desktop..

Organizations that want long life and future scalability will find a professional-grade desktop that can support their needs for years to come.

Compact but Powerful

Despite its 15L form factor, the ASUS ExpertCenter P500MV doesn’t compromise on performance, connectivity, or usability.

Key features include:

🌐 Wi-Fi 6 (Dual-band, 2x2) + Bluetooth 5.4 for seamless wireless connectivity.

🔌 Multiple USB ports, HDMI, and DisplayPort support for versatility.

🎧 7.1 channel HD audio for crystal clear sound in meetings and multimedia.

With its modern design, the ExpertCenter P500MV fits in any office.

Availability and Price

The ASUS ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower (P500MV) is now available in India, starting at INR 26,990 plus taxes. It comes with multiple configurations:

DOS

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Pro

For an office upgrade, this is a future-proof investment for performance, security, and efficiency.

A Game Changer in Business Computing

The ASUS ExpertCenter P500MV is a powerful, energy-efficient, and secure business desktop. With Intel’s latest processors, military-grade durability, AI-powered productivity tools, and enterprise-grade security, it’s a great choice for organizations looking to optimize their IT infrastructure.

For long-term value, superior efficiency, and AI-powered smart computing, the ExpertCenter P500MV is one of the best out there.

ASUS ExpertCenter P500MV—Specifications Table

Category Specifications Form Factor 15-litre Mini Tower Chassis Features Tool-free chassis for easy maintenance and upgrades Durability MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification Processor Options - Intel® Core™ i7-13620H (2.4 GHz, 24MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 10 cores, 16 threads)

- Intel® Core™ i5-13420H (2.1 GHz, 12MB Cache, up to 4.6 GHz, 8 cores, 12 threads)

- Intel® Core™ i3-1315U (1.2 GHz, 10MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 6 cores, 8 threads) Operating System Windows 11 Pro / Windows 11 Home / DOS Memory (RAM) Up to 64GB DDR5-5200 (Dual SO-DIMM slots) Storage Options - SSD: Up to 1TB M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe® 4.0 SSD

- HDD: Up to 1TB 3.5” SATA 7200RPM HDD

- SATA Ports: 2 x SATA 6.0Gb/s Optical Drive (Optional) - 8X DVD-ROM

- 8X DVD Writer

- Without ODD option Motherboard Chipset Integrated Graphics Options - Integrated: Intel® UHD Graphics for 13th Gen Intel® Processors

- Optional: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 – 6GB (Dual Slot)

- Optional: NVIDIA RTX A400 – 4GB Audio - Front: 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack

- Rear: 1x 3.5mm microphone, 1x 3.5mm line-out, 1x 3.5mm line-in

- High Definition 7.1 Channel Audio Networking - LAN: 10/100/1000 Mbps, 1G Intel® LAN

- Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) (Dual-band, 2x2) (Optional)

- Bluetooth 5.4 (Optional) Front I/O Ports - 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack

- 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

- 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

- Optional: 2-in-1 SD/MMC card reader

- Optional: Smart card reader Rear I/O Ports - 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet

- 1x HDMI 1.4

- 1x DisplayPort 1.4

- 4x USB 2.0 Type-A

- 1x Kensington lock

- 3x Audio jacks supporting 7.1-channel audio output Expansion Slots - 1x PCIe 4.0 x8 slot (Dedicated GPU slot with 4-pin power for GPU)

- 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots

- 2x M.2 slots for SSD storage (PCIe Gen 4)

- 1x M.2 slot for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth module Cooling System - Core i3 & i5: Single heat-pipe Tower Air Cooler

- Core i7: Triple heat-pipe Tower Air Cooler Power Supply Options - 180W PSU (80+ Bronze, peak 228W)

- 330W PSU (80+ Platinum, peak 660W) Dimensions (W x D x H) 296 x 155 x 347 mm (without handle) Weight Approx. 6 kg Security Features - Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 (Optional)

- NIST SP 800-155 compliant BIOS

- Kensington Security Slot™

- 1-year McAfee+ Premium membership Environmental Certifications - EPEAT Silver

- Energy Star 8.0

- RoHS & REACH compliant Included Accessories - Wired optical mouse (USB)

- Wired keyboard (USB)

- 3.5" HDD assembly kit (includes SATA data cable and power cable)

Also Read:





5 Best Intel core i9 Laptops in India 2025

5 Best Intel core i7 Laptops in India 2025

Snapdragon X: Qualcomm’s Bold Play to Redefine the PC Market

Top 5 Laptops Under ₹50,000 in India for 2025