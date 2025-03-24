Tech Update Of The Day: Free Fire MAX Codes Drop & iQOO Z10 Launches with India’s Biggest Battery

-> Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for March 24 – Unlock Free Skins & Weapons Before They Vanish!
Time is ticking! ⏳ Today’s exclusive Free Fire MAX redeem codes unlock premium skins, weapons, and epic rewards—100% FREE! But act fast—only 500 players can claim them before they’re gone forever! Visit the official Garena Rewards site, log in, and grab your loot before it’s too late. No tricks, just rewards! Ready to power up your game? Claim your FREE gear now! 👇
FFB4CVTBG7VK
FFGTYUO4K5D1
FFBCLY4LNC4B
T9U3V7W2X5Y1Z4A
K3L7M2N6P1Q5R8S
V4W8X3Y7Z2A6B0C
V44ZX8Y7GJ52
-> iQOO Z10 Launching on April 11 with India’s Biggest Smartphone Battery – 7,300mAh
iQOO is set to disrupt the market with the iQOO Z10, featuring a massive 7,300mAh battery—the largest ever in an Indian smartphone! Paired with 90W fast charging, this device is a dream for gamers and power users. It boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display (120Hz), Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, and a 50MP OIS camera. Running on Android 15 (Funtouch OS 15), the Z10 is expected to be priced under ₹25,000.
Mar 24, 2025 13:47 IST
Free Fire MAX M1887 Final Shot Event – Exclusive Rewards Await!
A brand-new Luck Royale event has arrived in Free Fire MAX, offering players a shot at rare and exclusive rewards! With a guaranteed Wonder Prize, this event is creating major buzz among gamers. But there’s a catch—the cost of spins changes, and strategy matters!
🛡️ Want to know how to maximize your chances and what rewards are up for grabs?
👉 Find out everything here!
Mar 24, 2025 13:44 IST
Steam Game Downloads Spreading Malware – Are You at Risk?
🚨 Thousands of gamers at risk! Malicious software is slipping through Steam’s security, infecting users through seemingly harmless game downloads. Games like Sniper: Phantom’s Resolution and PirateFi have already compromised thousands of accounts, stealing sensitive data. Cybercriminals are exploiting vulnerabilities in game platforms, turning trusted digital storefronts into malware distribution hubs.
How does this happen, and what can gamers do to protect themselves? Find out the full story and essential security tips in our in-depth report.
Mar 24, 2025 10:44 IST
India Gets Its First Gaming Apex Predator – Meet the Shark X by Cooler Master x EliteHubs
Forget boring black boxes—Cooler Master and EliteHubs just dropped the Shark X PC, a luxury machine that looks like it swam out of the future. With jaw-snapping power from the Ryzen 9 9900X and RTX 5080, wrapped in a fierce, shark-inspired chassis, this isn’t just a PC—it’s tech turned art. Launched with an underwater-themed VALORANT showdown, the Shark X isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s bold. It’s exclusive. And it’s only at EliteHubs. If your setup doesn’t bite, is it even a gaming rig?