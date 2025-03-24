Subscribe

Tech Update Of The Day: Free Fire MAX Codes Drop & iQOO Z10 Launches with India’s Biggest Battery

Stay updated with the latest tech news and gaming! From smartphone launches to AI breakthroughs, software updates, and gadget trends—get your daily dose of top tech updates in one place.

PCQ Bureau
Updated On
New Update
Quantum and AI

-> Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for March 24 – Unlock Free Skins & Weapons Before They Vanish! 

Free Fire MAX

Time is ticking! ⏳ Today’s exclusive Free Fire MAX redeem codes unlock premium skins, weapons, and epic rewards—100% FREE! But act fast—only 500 players can claim them before they’re gone forever! Visit the official Garena Rewards site, log in, and grab your loot before it’s too late. No tricks, just rewards! Ready to power up your game? Claim your FREE gear now! 👇 

  • FFB4CVTBG7VK

  • FFGTYUO4K5D1

  • FFBCLY4LNC4B

  • T9U3V7W2X5Y1Z4A

  • K3L7M2N6P1Q5R8S

  • V4W8X3Y7Z2A6B0C

  • V44ZX8Y7GJ52

-> iQOO Z10 Launching on April 11 with India’s Biggest Smartphone Battery – 7,300mAh

iQOO is set to disrupt the market with the iQOO Z10, featuring a massive 7,300mAh battery—the largest ever in an Indian smartphone! Paired with 90W fast charging, this device is a dream for gamers and power users. It boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display (120Hz), Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, and a 50MP OIS camera. Running on Android 15 (Funtouch OS 15), the Z10 is expected to be priced under ₹25,000.

  • Mar 24, 2025 13:47 IST

    Free Fire MAX M1887 Final Shot Event – Exclusive Rewards Await!

    A brand-new Luck Royale event has arrived in Free Fire MAX, offering players a shot at rare and exclusive rewards! With a guaranteed Wonder Prize, this event is creating major buzz among gamers. But there’s a catch—the cost of spins changes, and strategy matters!

    🛡️ Want to know how to maximize your chances and what rewards are up for grabs?

     

    👉 Find out everything here!



  • Mar 24, 2025 13:44 IST

    Steam Game Downloads Spreading Malware – Are You at Risk?

    Steam Game Downloads Used to Target Users with Malware

    🚨 Thousands of gamers at risk! Malicious software is slipping through Steam’s security, infecting users through seemingly harmless game downloads. Games like Sniper: Phantom’s Resolution and PirateFi have already compromised thousands of accounts, stealing sensitive data. Cybercriminals are exploiting vulnerabilities in game platforms, turning trusted digital storefronts into malware distribution hubs.

    How does this happen, and what can gamers do to protect themselves? Find out the full story and essential security tips in our in-depth report.

    👉 Read more here



  • Mar 24, 2025 10:44 IST

    India Gets Its First Gaming Apex Predator – Meet the Shark X by Cooler Master x EliteHubs

    Shark X PC

    Forget boring black boxes—Cooler Master and EliteHubs just dropped the Shark X PC, a luxury machine that looks like it swam out of the future. With jaw-snapping power from the Ryzen 9 9900X and RTX 5080, wrapped in a fierce, shark-inspired chassis, this isn’t just a PC—it’s tech turned art. Launched with an underwater-themed VALORANT showdown, the Shark X isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s bold. It’s exclusive. And it’s only at EliteHubs. If your setup doesn’t bite, is it even a gaming rig?



