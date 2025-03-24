Should You Buy iQOO Z10 for Battery Alone or Look at Other Features?

The iQOO Z10, the latest Z-series smartphone by the company, will soon be available in India. The iQOO Z10 comes with a big 7,300mAh battery, the largest ever found in an Indian smartphone, which will completely change the Indian smartphone market. This is a power user’s game changer as it is expected to hit the market on April 11, 2025, to provide extended battery life without the constant recharging. The business made the formal announcement on social media that the smartphone will be on sale on April 11. This new smartphone replaces the iQOO Z9 5G, which was launched in March 2024. To know all details about the iQOO Z10, read further.

iQOO Z10 to have the largest battery on an Indian smartphone

The iQOO Z10's huge 7,300mAh battery, which the maker claims is the largest battery ever found in an Indian smartphone, is the highlight of this device. The most important factor of the iQOO Z10 is its 7,300mAh battery, which has the biggest capacity ever found in an Indian smartphone. Users can enjoy longer usage without worrying about running out of battery thanks to this function and 90W quick charging. This is an enormous advancement over the 5,000mAh battery found in the iQOO Z9 5G. If iQOO's claim is true, the Z10 might completely change the market for customers looking for long-lasting battery life.

Apart from the launch announcement, iQOO gave a preview of Z10's design as well. The teaser shows the phone with a round camera module on the rear and a sleek white finish. The two rear sensors set up with optical image stabilization (OIS) also guarantee sharper, more steady images.

Expectations for the iQOO Z10: Features and specifications

The iQOO Z10’s official specs are yet to be made public, but rumors suggest that it will come with an OLED display of 1.5K resolution and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. It is also expected to come with OriginOS 5, based on Android 15, making it one of the first iQOO smartphones to be shipped with the latest version of Android.

Why Should You Consider the iQOO Z10?

Long-Lasting Battery Life

Powerful Performance

Premium Display

Affordable Pricing

The iQOO Z10 is a great smartphone for those who require a smartphone that can take heavy usage without having to recharge frequently. Its robust processor, ample RAM options, makes it a great multitasker, gamer, and demanding application machine. The AMOLED display with high refresh rate provides a better viewing experience for watching videos or playing games. The iQOO Z10 is expected to be priced competitively under ₹30,000 and it is great value for the features and specifications it offers.

Features of iQOO Z10

Category Details Launch Date April 11, 2025 Battery Massive 7,300mAh battery, the largest in India, with 90W fast charging support Display 6.67-inch quad-curved AMOLED display, FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, nearly 2000 nits peak brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset RAM & Storage Options Configurations: 8GB or 12GB RAM, with 128GB or 256GB UFS storage Rear Cameras Triple-camera setup: 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS, 2MP auxiliary lens Front Camera High-resolution 32MP selfie camera Operating System Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 Design and Build Circular camera module with a marble-textured rear panel and silver metal frame; slim profile (8.1mm) and lightweight (195g) Audio Features Stereo speakers with advanced sound quality Additional Features In-display fingerprint scanner, IR blaster