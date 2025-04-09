Tech Update Of The Day: Dell Unveils Pro PCs & AI Tools for India, Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro, Buds 2 Series Launching on April 28

-> Dell Powers India’s AI Future with All-New Pro Series PCs and AI Studio Tools
Dell Technologies has launched India’s most comprehensive AI PC portfolio, featuring the Dell Pro and Pro Max series powered by Intel Core Ultra, AMD Ryzen, and Snapdragon Copilot Plus. Designed for all workloads—from LLM fine-tuning to 3D rendering—these devices support on-device AI with NPU-optimized tools and the Dell Pro AI Studio suite. From ultra-portable laptops to AI-ready desktops and stunning 4K monitors, Dell’s AI-first lineup is built for productivity, security, and sustainability.
With circular design, enhanced thermal systems, and support for Windows 11 migration, Dell positions itself as a key player in powering India’s AI-driven digital future.
-> Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro, Buds 2 Series Launching on April 28 — Expected Price Revealed
Nothing has officially announced the launch of its new CMF lineup on April 28, 2025, featuring the much-awaited CMF Phone 2 Pro and a trio of new audio products: CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus. The launch marks the second smartphone under the CMF sub-brand, which debuted in September 2023.
The CMF Phone 2 Pro is expected to be priced around ₹21,999, while the upcoming CMF Buds Pro 2 may retail for approximately ₹4,299, based on previous models. All products will be available exclusively via Flipkart.
Since its inception in 2020, Nothing has sold over 8 million devices globally, spanning smartphones, audio wearables, and smart accessories, crossing $1 billion in revenue. With this new launch, the London-based company continues to expand its footprint in India’s competitive tech market.
Stay tuned for official specs and pricing on launch day!