Dell India Unveils AI-Optimized PCs for All Users and All Workloads

Dell Technologies has rolled out what they are calling the most comprehensive AI PC portfolio in India to date, built to accelerate productivity, creativity, and innovation in the modern workforce. The updated portfolio includes the Dell Pro and Dell Pro Max series of product lines, powered by a multi-silicon ecosystem—Intel Core Ultra, AMD Ryzen, and Snapdragon Copilot—offering enterprise-class flexibility and performance across workloads in the India region.

From ultra-portable laptops to high-performance towers to immersive displays, Dell’s new AI-first products are built to accommodate the workloads of today and ambitions of tomorrow.

"AI is no longer just a buzzword. It's transforming industries—from banking and finance to manufacturing—across every segment," said Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and GM, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India.

Three Silicon Giants, One Unified Vision

Dell's multi-silicon ecosystem is front and center in the new portfolio. Whether using Intel's AI-optimized processors, AMD's Ryzen-powered performance, or battery-efficient, Snapdragon-based Copilot AI PCs, users now have additional options to serve their needs.

"Silicon innovation fuels on-device AI. With our new portfolio and the broadest silicon options available, Dell allows organizations to scale innovation in speed and simplicity," said Indrajit Belgundi.

Meet the New Dell Pro Series: Portable, Powerful, Purpose-Built

📌 Dell Pro 14 / 16 / Plus / Premiumm

Portable without compromise, these laptops feature Intel Core Ultra (Series 2), AMD Ryzen 3000, and Ryzen 8000 CPUs. Up to 60 Wh batteries, tandem OLED displays, and IR+8MP HDR webcams. Dell Pro Premium devices pack serious power in a lightweight frame.

📌 Pro Max Series

Tuned for AI workloads like LLM fine-tuning, 3D rendering, and heavy computation, Pro Max laptops combine high-end CPUs with advanced thermal systems and unified BIOS—easy to deploy and manage in large IT environments.

“We take pride in offering AI PCs across our entire product portfolio, certified with Microsoft Copilot to elevate usability and drive productivity,” said Indrajit Belgundi

AI Studio Makes local AI Development Easier

One of the stars of this launch is Dell Pro AI Studio, a full-stack AI toolkit for developers and IT admins. Works across all major silicon platforms (Intel, AMD, Snapdragon). It reduces the time required for deploying AI apps from six months to just six weeks.

With NPU-optimized tools built in, Dell Pro AI Studio simplifies app building to model deployment—key for enterprises running AI workloads on-device.

“AI PCs are redefining what a modern PC should be. With 20+ hours of battery life, enhanced security, and energy-efficient workloads, they’re built not just for today—but for the next two to three years,” emphasized Indrajit Belgundi

Not Just PCs: Desktops and Displays Join the AI Revolution

🖥️ Dell Pro Desktops (Micro, Slim, and Tower):

AI-ready desktops with Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen CPUs, up to 4 FHD or dual 4K displays. Available in compact and tower form factors for every office layout.

🖼️ Dell UltraSharp & Pro Plus Monitors:

Industry-first IPS Black technology and 3000:1 contrast ratio. 4K displays with stunning visuals, reduced eye strain, and advanced collaboration tools. 75-inch 4K touch monitor for high-end productivity zones and video conferencing rooms.

Security That’s Baked In, Not Bolted On

Dell says its commercial AI PCs are the safest and easiest to manage in the world. Now you can manage a fleet of PCs, displays, and accessories in one place. Dell is tackling enterprise concerns around cyber risk with solutions to manage the supply chain and security at the hardware level.

“With the end of Windows 10 support in October 2025, it’s the perfect time for organizations to begin their AI PC journey and transition to Windows 11,” said Indrajit Belgundi

Greener Tech That Doesn’t Compromise on Specs

Sustainable Tech That Adds Up From the first modular USB-C ports and motherboards to 90% recycled magnesium, Dell has gone all in on circular design. New battery chemistry reduces cobalt by 80%, and features like the Mini-LED backlit keyboard give you four extra hours of battery life.

India Pricing Snapshot (Inclusive of Taxes)

Category Model Starting Price (INR) Laptop Dell Pro 14 Plus (Intel) 1,73,441 Laptop Dell Pro 13 Premium (Intel) 1,92,777 Desktop Dell Slim 53206 Desktop Dell 24 AIO 72558 Monitor UltraSharp 27 4K 65179 Monitor Pro 75 Plus 4K Touch 4,98,499

All-In on AI, Minus the Complexity

Fully Committed to AI without Complications Dell's most recent introduction is more than just bold technical specifications and brilliant pixels; it is a legitimate AI ecosystem that is now ready to fuel India's growing digital economy.

“Nearly one-third of organizations plan to adopt AI PCs within the next year—highlighting a major opportunity to meet evolving enterprise needs,” concluded Indrajit Belgundi

Dell's 2025 AI PC portfolio is prepared for the future by offering choice across silicon, supporting developers to leverage AI Studio, and delivering what could be considered new levels of security and sustainability.





