Tech Update of the Day: Redmi A5 Debuts with Unisoc Chip and 120 Hz Display

-> Redmi A5 Brings Budget Firepower with Unisoc Chip, 120 Hz Display, and Android 15
Xiaomi’s latest entry-level phone aims at first-time buyers and casual users
Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi A5 in India, targeting budget-conscious consumers. Priced at Rs. 6,499 for the 3 GB/64 GB variant and Rs. 7,499 for the 4 GB/128 GB version, the phone offers a 6.88-inch HD+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate, a Unisoc T7250 processor, and Android 15 with two years of updates. It also includes a 32 MP rear camera, 8 MP selfie lens, a 5,200 mAh battery with 15 W charging, and up to 2 TB of expandable storage. Sales begin April 16 across major platforms and retailers.
-> Samsung Resumes One UI 7 Rollout After Critical Bug Fix
Update halted last week due to unlock failures and battery drain now set to resume April 15
Samsung is restarting the rollout of its One UI 7 update after addressing a critical bug that had caused device unlock issues and severe battery drain on several models. The update, originally released on April 7, was paused globally on April 14 after reports from users and leaker Ice Universe surfaced on X (formerly Twitter). Affected models included the Galaxy S24 and S23 series, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6. The revised update resumes today and includes smoother animations, AI tools like Audio Eraser, and the new Now Bar feature.
Apr 15, 2025 17:58 IST
