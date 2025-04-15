ASUS ExpertBook P Series Debuts on Flipkart for Business Power Users

Built for performance, tested for toughness, and fine-tuned for India’s modern workforce

ASUS has launched its ExpertBook P Series, a range of AI-powered laptops for professionals and SMBs who need speed, security, and durability. For the first time ever, ASUS has partnered with Flipkart as the sole reseller. With a seamless buying experience that includes video consultations and doorstep delivery via Flipkart Minutes, you get enterprise-grade features and specialized support.

A new chapter in professional computing

The ExpertBook P family has three series—P1, P3, and the top-of-the-line P5—and each has some serious hardware under the hood. ASUS has loaded each with different processors—the P5 has Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors, while the P1 and P3 have 13th Gen Intel i7 H-series. ASUS says they offer ultra-fast, AI-driven performance, with more than enough memory (up to 64GB DDR5), more functionality (dual SSD slots), and super-fast PCIe Gen 4 storage.

ASUS backs up its performance claim with ExpertCool thermals and Dirac or Dolby audio so you can multitask, attend remote meetings, or run heavy workloads without breaking a sweat or draining the battery. The P series can last up to 20 hours on battery life while using USB-C charging (5V–24V) with many airlines USB ports or a good old-fashioned portable phone charger.

Military-grade strength for real-life chaos

The ExpertBook P Series is built to take on India's fast-paced business environment. And that's exactly what it does. Weighing just 1.27 kg, it packs a serious punch. All models are MIL-STD-810H certified—meaning they've passed over 20 durability tests. That includes 50,000 hinge cycles, 9kg port stress tests, and spill-resistant keyboards. You can drop it, spill on it, or toss it in a bag (carefully, of course), and it will keep on going.

Security for sensitive minds

Data protection is built in at every level: TPM 2.0 chips, self-healing BIOS, optical chassis intrusion alerts, and AI-enhanced McAfee+ Premium subscriptions. That's a lot of layers of protection. For professionals who are always on the move, biometric login, FIDO2 authentication, and webcam shields give you that extra peace of mind. Security isn't just something we check off a list—it's in the system's DNA.

Meetings just got a whole lot smarter.

The ExpertMeet tool uses AI to make them easier. That means AI transcription, translated subtitles, and noise cancellation. And with those Wide-View IPS displays (up to 2.5K resolution), you can go long without straining your eyes. That's what hybrid work culture is all about.

Flipkart’s new platform upgrade makes buying easier.

Flipkart has taken a step up to make the buying experience feel more like an enterprise service than an online transaction. Business buyers can now opt for video call demos, GST billing, service pack add-ons during checkout, and multiple payment options like UPI or credit cards — all super fast and convenient.

In select areas, Flipkart Minutes delivers products in minutes, while nationwide onsite service and global warranty coverage protect you in case anything goes wrong.

Voices from the top

Rex Lee, Vice President and Head of ASUS APAC, said,

“We found a real gap in the market for powerful yet reliable laptops that professionals can trust. The ExpertBook P Series is built from the ground up for serious productivity, serious durability, and serious support — no compromise.”

Sujith Agashe, Senior Director at Flipkart, added,

“We’re redefining the PC buying experience. Flipkart’s new enterprise features along with ASUS’s P Series is a worry-free experience for business users”

ASUS ExpertBook P Series – Key Differences

Feature P1 P3 P5 Build Material Plastic All-Aluminum Aluminum Processor Options Up to Intel Core i7-13620H Up to Intel Core i7-13620H Intel Core Ultra Series (with AI NPU) Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Memory Type DDR5 (up to 64GB, upgradeable) DDR5 (up to 64GB, upgradeable) LPDDR5X (up to 32GB, non-upgradeable) Display Resolution FHD (1920x1080) FHD, 400 nits, sRGB 100% Up to WQXGA (2560x1600), 144Hz Camera HD with shutter FHD IR with Windows Hello FHD IR with Windows Hello Security Features Basic TPM, fingerprint, chassis intrusion Extensive BIOS and Computrace support Windows Hello + fingerprint + TPM Audio Dirac speakers Dirac + Smart Amp Dolby Atmos + Smart Amp Ports USB-C (Gen 2), HDMI 1.4b USB-C (Gen 2), HDMI 2.1 Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1 Battery 50Wh 50Wh 63Wh Weight 1.41–1.63 kg 1.42 kg 1.29 kg Special Feature Value model for basic business use Enhanced durability, display, and security AI NPU, high-res display, lightest model

Availability and Launch Promotions

The ExpertBook P Series will be earmarked for sale from April 21, 2025, on Flipkart, with prices beginning at Rs 39,990 for the P1, Rs 64,990 for the P3, and Rs 94,990 for the flagship P5. ASUS will announce initial offers of up to Rs 12,000 for early birds.

• Special introductory discounts—up to Rs 3000 (April 21-27)

• Free 2-year extended warranty and accidental damage protection (limited stock, April 21–23)

• One (1) year McAfee Premium subscription ($44.99 value)



