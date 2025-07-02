Tech update of the day

Nothing Phone 3 launches with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and upgraded Glyph Matrix
Nothing has unveiled the Phone 3, featuring a revamped Glyph Interface and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Priced from $499 (Rs. 39,999 in India), the Phone 3 aims to deliver performance and style without pushing into premium pricing.
The new Glyph Matrix adds dot-based animations and third-party app integrations, making the lights more functional. The device also boasts a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, dual 50 MP rear cameras, and a 16 MP selfie shooter.
Performance gets a solid boost with up to 16 GB RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and a 5,150 mAh battery that supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. Running on Nothing OS 3.0 (based on Android 14), the Phone 3 launches globally on July 15, with preorders already open.
With this launch, Nothing seems to be shifting from eye-catching aesthetics to functional innovation.
OnePlus Nord CE5 packs flagship-grade power and a tablet-sized battery
OnePlus has unveiled the Nord CE5, a performance-packed smartphone boasting the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chipset and an enormous 7,100 mAh battery—more commonly seen in tablets. With an AnTuTu score of over 1.47 million, it stands out in its segment for both speed and efficiency. The phone features 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, delivering a full charge in just 59 minutes, and includes smart features like Battery Health Magic and Bypass Charging to reduce heat and extend battery life.
On the imaging front, the Nord CE5 sports a 50MP Sony sensor with OIS and 4K 60fps HDR video. Launching alongside the phone are the OnePlus Buds 4, offering 45 hours of total playback, intuitive touch controls, and real-time AI translation. The OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE5, and Buds 4 will be available from July 9 and 12 across Amazon.in OnePlus stores, and the company’s official site.