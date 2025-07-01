Amazon Prime Day 2025: Huge Early Gadget Deals on Laptops, Headphones & More!

Laptops, audio gear and tablets get discounts; big-ticket items expected closer to the main sale..

Amazon India has jumped the gun on Prime Day 2025 and is offering early deals before the big sale in mid-July. While the actual Prime Day dates are not announced yet, Prime members can already get great deals across the tech category, including laptops, headphones, tablets, smartwatches, and more.

The early deals are live now on the Amazon India app and website and will give you a head start before the madness begins during the sale. But just a note—not all the big deals have launched yet. So think of this as a soft launch for deal hunters.

Laptops on offer now, more expected soon

Lenovo, Acer, and HP models are listed with early discounts up to 40%

Amazon’s early laptop deals are focused on HP, Lenovo, and Acer models. Although no specific models are mentioned in the preview, each company can offer models for casual users, students, or business professionals.

Gaming and premium laptops are likely closer to Prime Day

Although there’s no info on bundled MS Office or gaming upgrades, based on past Prime Day deals, you can expect laptops from low-end notebooks to mid-range tasking machines to be offered at 10-40% off. Expect top-end gaming or ultra-thin premium laptops to be spotlighted closer to Prime Day itself.

Audio deals live with Sony, JBL, and boAt

Sony WH-CH520 and wireless earbuds get big discounts

If you’ve been waiting for a deal on headphones or earbuds, now’s the time to strike. The Sony WH-CH520—a favorite for budget buyers—is already discounted. boAt, JBL, and Noise products are also listed with up to 50% off, depending on model and stock.

Premium headphones to go live during main sale week

While premium audio gear hasn’t been live yet, expect deeper discounts during the main Prime Day sale.

Banks offer to sweeten the deal for early birds

ICICI, SBI, and Amazon Pay cards offer a 10% instant discount

Amazon’s early sale comes with instant bank offers that can be stacked with product discounts:

ICICI Bank Credit/Debit Cards —10% instant discount on all orders.

SBI Credit Cards —10% off, no coupon needed, applied automatically at checkout.

Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card—Extra reward points and early access in some cases.

No-cost EMI and reward points on select orders

These offers come with a minimum purchase amount and are capped—so check the terms before you buy. For EMI buyers, no-cost EMI options are available on many devices.

Tablets and smartwatches show up in the first wave

Honor X9 and Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 now available

Amazon has also thrown in some tablet options. Early discounts are live on models like the Honor Pad X9 and Samsung Galaxy Tab A9—both favorites among students and readers.

boAt and Noise smartwatches see early price cuts

While combo offers (keyboard or stylus bundles) haven’t been announced yet, these are usually introduced closer to the main sale period. Smartwatches are also part of the first wave. boAt Ultima Vogue is listed with a price drop. Fitness bands and entry-level wearables make up the early wearable tech segment.

What’s missing for now: phones, TVs, and consoles

Smartphone and smart TV deals expected between July 10 and 14

Big-ticket items like smartphones, smart TVs, and gaming consoles haven’t shown up yet. No word from Amazon on when these will go live, but if past Prime Day trends hold, expect deals on iPhones, OnePlus, Redmi phones, and Android flagships between July 10 and 14.

Fire TV Stick, Echo, and gaming gear to arrive later

Similarly, smart TVs from LG, Samsung, and Xiaomi and gadgets like Fire TV Stick or Echo speakers are expected but not live yet.

Bottom line Early access is good, but the best is yet to come

Overall good, but more to come. Tablets, laptops, and headphones are already getting some good deals in the early access sales, but Amazon is also teasing some great early Prime Day 2025 deals for tech shoppers using certain credit cards. As tablets, headphones, and laptops start to go on sale and a bank deal boosts your rebates, now is a good time to add to your wishlist.

Expect more deals during official Prime Day dates

Just remember: you may only be one or two weeks away from the best deals! So shop smart, compare, and keep an eye out for flash deals that can pop up at any time.

