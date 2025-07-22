Tech Update Of The Day

ViewSonic Unveils 3 Smart Projectors for Every Need
ViewSonic has launched three new projectors in India—the X1-4K Pro, X2-4K Pro, and SP7—targeting home, gaming, and professional use. The X1/X2-4K Pro models, “Designed for Xbox,” support 1440p at 120Hz, 4.2ms input lag, 4K HDR visuals, and built-in Google TV for seamless streaming. Ideal for gamers and movie lovers, they feature Harman Kardon audio and 3,300 LED lumens brightness.
The SP7 projector is tailored for classrooms and offices, offering 4,800 ANSI Lumens, SuperColor tech, and up to 15,000 hours of lamp life. With flexible installation, low blue light emission, and smart features across the lineup, ViewSonic is bridging high-performance entertainment and practical visual collaboration. Prices range from ₹75,000 to ₹3.9 lakh across models .
Jul 22, 2025 17:14 IST
Shiny Lunala debuts in Pokémon GO raids with red wings and raid hype
The ghostly, majestic Lunala has returned to Pokémon GO, and this time it’s flashing crimson wings. The shiny version of the Alolan Legendary is now available in 5-star raids, sending trainers into a frenzy of revives, curveballs, and Discord calls.
Lunala, known for its Moongeist Beam and deadly Shadow Ball, isn’t a pushover. With a max CP of 3,790, it requires serious counters. Think Mega Gengar, Hydreigon, and Darkrai. Foggy weather boosts Ghost-types, so seasoned trainers are chasing the clouds just as much as the moon.
To catch the shiny, you’ve got roughly 1 in 20 odds. That means grinding. One Redditor claimed, “After 23 raids, I got my shiny Lunala. Worth the grind.” Many agree. Whether through Remote Raid Passes or in-person battles, shiny hunters are going all in.
The shiny form is a visual treat. It replaces the familiar purple hues with blood-red wings and turquoise bones. Add in premium balls, Golden Razz Berries, and a steady hand for curveballs, and the prize might just be yours.The event won’t last forever. If you want a shiny moonbat, this is your moment. Good luck, trainers.
Jul 22, 2025 12:57 IST
Acer Unveils AI-Powered Predator Helios Neo 16 Series
Acer has launched two powerful AI gaming laptops in India, the Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and the Helios Neo 16S AI. Built for gamers and creators, both models feature up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPUs, offering top-tier AI performance and real-time gaming enhancements like DLSS 4 and Ray Tracing.
The Helios Neo 16S AI is Acer’s slimmest Predator laptop ever, with a stunning WQXGA OLED display. Users also benefit from advanced cooling, up to 64 GB RAM, and 2 TB SSD storage. Prices start at Rs. 1,54,999, available via major online and offline retailers including Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and Acer stores.
Jul 22, 2025 12:55 IST
Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Debuts with AI, Leather Finish
Samsung has launched the Galaxy F36 5G in India, featuring a stylish leather finish and segment-first AI enhancements. Equipped with a 50MP OIS triple camera and Exynos 1380 processor, the device offers 4K video capture, AI Nightography, and editing tools like Object Eraser and Image Clipper. It also introduces Gemini Live, enabling real-time AI interactions, and Circle to Search with Google.
The 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display supports a 120Hz refresh rate with Vision Booster. With a 5000mAh battery, vapor chamber cooling, and up to 8GB RAM, it’s built for performance. The Galaxy F36 5G starts at ₹16,499 and offers 6 years of security updates, One UI 7, Samsung Knox Vault, and Voice Focus for enhanced privacy and convenience.