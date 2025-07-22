Lunala lands in Pokémon GO raids and fans are already chasing the shiny

Here’s how to beat, catch, and (hopefully) flex that shiny red-winged Lunala.

Pokémon GO Shiny Lunala Raid Guide

It’s that time again. Pokémon GO trainers are buying raid passes, checking the weather boosts, and pinging friends because Lunala, the mysterious Legendary from Alola, is back in 5-star raids. And this time, shiny Lunala has arrived, and it’s beautiful.

Whether you want to add the moonbat to your team or, better yet, flex the red-winged shiny, you need to know what to expect before your raid.

Lunala 101 and why it matters

Lunala is more than a raid boss. As the “Moon Pokémon,” it’s the evolved form of Cosmoem and the official mascot of Pokémon Moon on Nintendo 3DS. In GO, Lunala is a Ghost and Psychic-type Pokémon with some big stats. It has a 3,790 CP cap, high Attack, and a set of charged moves that hit like a semi.

If you’ve already battled Lunala, you know it’s not a one-and-done deal. Lunala can take out whole teams with either Shadow Ball or Moongeist Beam in a split second.

What counters work?

Lunala is weak to Ghost- and Dark-type moves. If you’re a veteran, you probably already have some of these in your team. If not, here’s your cheat sheet:

Mega Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing

Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch

Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Throw in a few shadow variants or megas, and you have yourself a solid raid team.

Pro tip: Don’t ignore defense. Lunala’s charge moves can one-shot glass cannons like Gengar if you’re not careful.

Raid Strategy 101

Trainers needed: at least 4 to 5 experienced players. Duos are possible if you’re maxed out with optimal counters and weather.

Weather advantage: Foggy boosts Ghost types, while Windy helps Lunala. Try for fog if you can.

Timing: Use dodge wisely. One misstep during Moongeist Beam could cost you your MVP attacker.

A lot of players underestimate Lunala and end up scrambling mid-battle. So don’t go in half-prepped. Bring revives, berries, and backup teams.

Ever wondered how you catch a shiny Lunala?

Let me explain shiny hunting! Now in raids you can look forward to a shiny Lunala. (which is sweet, by the way, with its deep red wings and turquoise instead of the usual purple-blue bones—pretty cool).

The shiny odds in a 5-star raid are 1 in 20 under the hood. So if you want it, grinding is your friend.

"After 23 raids, I got my shiny Lunala. Worth the grind," said one player on Reddit, who summed up the whole Pokémon GO community.

Some tips:

Buy Premium and Remote Raid passes so you always have some extra. Team up with other trainers using Discord or Campfire and invite them all at once. Get all the Golden Razz and Ultra Balls you can. Do your curveballs and go for, or try, the good throw. If you're feeling brave, try the AR Plus mode for extra XP.

And don't worry if Lunala breaks out once or twice; they all have small catch circles, but just be consistent! If you're on a shiny streak.

Final words to trainers:

Lunala is not like any other raid boss. It’s a big test of prep and patience, and it’s an obsessive, stardust-driven necessity. For trainers who are shiny hunting or completing their Alolan collection, trainers worldwide are racing to the nearest gym since this event.

So load up, team up, and stay calm with your throws. It’s a full moon, and Lunala is here to play.

Good luck shiny hunting.

