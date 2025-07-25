Tech Update Of The Day

Realme 15 Pro 5G crashes the party with premium specs under Rs 25000
Realme is not holding back. Its latest launch, the Realme 15 Pro 5G, enters India’s midrange arena with confidence and a price tag that aims straight at the competition. At Rs 23999, this is a device built to disrupt.
The phone brings a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP Sony LYT600 camera sensor, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip. It is not here to imitate flagships but to challenge them where it matters. Imaging, speed, and battery life all come front and center.
Realme claims its new camera setup delivers better performance in low light, helped by AI processing. Paired with a 5000mAh battery and 45W charging, the phone keeps pace with daily demands. It runs Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, keeping the experience modern and efficient.
This is more than just a spec sheet. Realme is making a statement. In a market saturated with predictable upgrades, the 15 Pro 5G aims to surprise and provoke. The message is clear. You do not need to spend twice as much to get a phone that feels cutting edge.
-
Jul 25, 2025 15:26 IST
Anant Raj launches 7 MW data center in Panchkula to boost North India footprint
Anant Raj Limited has operationalized a 7 megawatt data center in Panchkula, Haryana, expanding its total live capacity in the state to 28 megawatts. The move comes under its ‘Bharat Built Soil to Server’ initiative and follows a major scale-up of its Manesar facility.
The company will host a showcase event on August 1 and 2 to highlight its Tier III and Tier IV sites. With a target of 310 megawatts by 2032 and ₹180 billion in planned investment, Anant Raj is aiming to close India’s widening data center demand gap.
Managing Director Amit Sarin said data centers could contribute over 40 percent of company revenue in the next four years. Anant Raj also reported a 38 percent jump in Q1 FY26 profit, driven by growing digital infrastructure momentum.
-
Jul 25, 2025 12:41 IST
KontrolFreek’s new Creeper thumbsticks give Minecraft fans a grip upgrade
KontrolFreek has dropped a limited edition set of Minecraft Creeper thumbsticks for PlayStation and Xbox controllers. With a low rise concave design and glow in the dark face, these sticks aim to boost control while keeping the aesthetic true to the game’s blocky chaos.
Designed for comfort and precision, they blend form and function for fans who want better aim and bigger vibes.
-
Jul 25, 2025 12:38 IST
Sony LIV secures streaming rights for Esports World Cup 2025 in India with NODWIN Gaming
NODWIN Gaming has partnered with Sony LIV to bring the Esports World Cup 2025 to Indian screens in both Hindi and English, marking a significant milestone for regional esports coverage. The partnership makes Sony LIV the exclusive platform for Hindi-language broadcasts of select matches, expanding access for Indian fans across the country.
The action began with chess coverage in Hindi on July 24. From July 25, Indian audiences can tune in to watch BGMI team Aryan x TMG Gaming represent the country in one of the biggest global esports tournaments to date. Tekken 8 coverage is set to begin on August 13. All Hindi streams will be available only on the Sony LIV app and official website.
In addition to live matches, Sony LIV will host weekly content including behind the scenes segments and player features designed to connect fans with the personalities behind the gameplay.
This collaboration follows NODWIN Gaming’s deal with the Esports World Cup Foundation to manage regional media rights in South Asia. With a record prize pool of over 70 million dollars and top Indian talent across multiple titles, the Esports World Cup 2025 is shaping up to be a defining moment for Indian esports on the global stage.
-
Jul 25, 2025 10:05 IST
Valorant EMEA Stage 2 delivers upsets as group stage heats up
Day two of Valorant EMEA Stage 2 Week 2 flipped expectations on their head. Favorites stumbled while underdogs seized their moment, reshaping the group stage dynamics in real time.
FUT Esports handed Team Liquid a stinging defeat, controlling the pace with clean utility usage and relentless pressure. The loss puts Liquid’s playoff path in question and signals a shift in momentum within the group. In another surprise, KOI outmaneuvered Karmine Corp with clinical execution and tight map control.
These weren’t fluke wins. They were strategic takedowns that exposed weaknesses and rattled reputations. As the standings tighten, top seeds no longer look safe and every upcoming match carries extra weight.
With playoff spots still open and no clear frontrunners, the region is wide open. Teams must now adjust faster, think sharper, and play smarter if they want to stay in the fight. The pressure is rising and the margin for error is shrinking.