Minecraft fans get a grip with new Creeper thumbsticks from KontrolFreek

Minecraft Thumbsticks for Pro-Level Control

Advertisment

If you’ve ever dropped your controller in the middle of a fight or lost your grip on a stick while dodging a Creeper, we have the solution for you; this one is for you. KontrolFreek and Mojang have created an official accessory that combines Minecraft nostalgia with real gameplay benefits. The limited edition Creeper-themed thumbsticks are now available, and yes, they actually work.

The green rubber stick attachments fit on your PlayStation or Xbox controller. The attachments are not just for show, as the design has the Creeper face stamped into the rubber. The sticks have a mid-rise left stick for smooth movement and a high-rise right stick for accurate aim; whether you’re hiding from mobs, building the ultimate fortress, or trying to survive your first night, or you’re in a PvP arena, these grips will help you in many ways.

More grip, less slip

The thumbsticks are made of soft, textured rubber that feels great and allows you to keep a tight grip and reduces slips during those long play sessions. You know that frustrating moment when you slip mid-jump and suddenly your player is in lava? Yeah, this attachment helps avoid that.

For the fans, not just the collectors

These aren’t just nice pieces of merch. These are a real upgrade for a player who plays Minecraft regularly. While they are easy to see because of the branding on the creepers, the comfort and control from the thumb grips really do make them stand out. If you are serious about your survival world or love building Redstone contraptions, this type of upgrade is what makes gameplaythat much more fun.

The thumb grips fit on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S controllers. They are super easy to put on and take off and require no setup or tools other than to put them on your thumb sticks!

Definitely worth adding to your loadout

As a Minecraft player, creative outlet, or just to hang and have fun with friends, the creeper thumb grips are more than just cool. They make gameplay feel a bit more stable and responsive, especially when doing something more intense or while building for long gaming sessions or in frantic mode while doing combat and while playing with friends.

And since they are a limited edition release, they may not be around for long. So whether you are planning your next mega build or just want your controller to match your favorite mob, this collab gives fans something cool, useful, and very Minecraft.

More For You

You won’t believe what’s free in Minecraft this week Hint It’s blue and iconic

Minecraft Realms Unleashes Four Wild Maps in Friday Map Fever

How to survive your first night in Minecraft without getting wrecked

Pokémon GO Goes Wild in August 2025 with Raikou and Ultra Beasts