GTA 6 is Likely Fully Playable and Being Tested Says Former Rockstar Developer

GTA 6 release date announcement wait has taken the fans to a fantastic world adorned with leaks and rumors. All the major leaks and speculations with respect to GTA 6 expected release date announcement and trailer 2 release date have fallen flat and nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar Games on this front. A user ‘GTA 6 Countdown’ has posted on ‘X’ that “GTA 6 is likely fully playable now and being polished/tested from start to finish, says a former Rockstar developer in an interview that was taken down.” The user has also stated that “Former dev, Mike York also stated that during his time working on GTAV, the team played the game all day, every day for 8-to-10 hours a day.” This statement has reference to Mike York’s unlisted interview on Kiwi Talkz, where the former Rockstar developer has mentioned about the current development status of the highly anticipated game, GTA 6.

Here is the post on 'X' by GTA 6 Countdown:

GTA 6 is likely fully playable now and being polished/tested from start to finish, says a former Rockstar developer in an interview that was taken down. pic.twitter.com/i3NVIDzQwc — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) February 3, 2025

GTA 6 Release Delayed or on Track?

GTA 6 fans are eagerly looking forward to any official announcement from Rockstar Games on the current status of GTA 6. With so much of speculation game going around GTA 6, this statement from the former Rockstar developer comes as some sort of relief for the GTA 6 fans and helps them to believe that GTA 6 release is on track. GTA 6 is set to release in the fall of 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Consoles, but lately there have been enough rumors on the web about GTA 6 release delay to 2026. GTA 6 fans were really looking forward to 30th January 2025, where the speculation around some sort of GTA 6 release announcement was expected based on past trend followed by Rockstar Games. This day also disappointed the fans, and nothing came out on GTA 6. Instead, Rockstar Games came out with some strange post on their Instagram, and the post received huge criticism from the fans. This post seems to have been taken down by Rockstar Games, but still there is nothing on GTA 6 on any of their social media channels.

GTA 6 Release Announcement and 6th of February 2025

Rockstar Games seems to have broken down all past trends with GTA 6, but the fans have still not lost hope. A GTA 6 fan ‘TGG’ has posted on subreddit “3 days until the Take-Two Interactive February 6th Earnings Call. This call will tell us if GTA 6 is still scheduled for a fall 2025 release date”. The fans are hoping for Take-Two Interactive to come out with statements like “Looking for big profits in fall”, and all this only indicates that the GTA 6 fans are hoping for the pre-orders for the game to begin in the fall of 2025. So, this might the last speculation for this year on GTA 6 release date, and after this the fans would certainly start believing that GTA 6 release has been delayed to 2026. Rockstar Games has always showcased historical delays, and their passion for perfection is what causes the delay in release. GTA 6 is a massive project and Rockstar Games needs time to make the game look the way they have promised to the fans. So, 6th February, 2025, would be the day, when the GTA 6 fans can expect any kind of info on GTA 6 release date. Till then, the fans can just speculate whether the game is still on track or delayed.

