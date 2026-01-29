Vivo X200T with Dimensity 9400+ launches as a surprise addition to X-Series

The Vivo X200T price in India starts at Rs59999, positioning it as a flagship phone for 2026 that challenges Vivo’s own X200 and X200 Pro models. Vivo has conventionally used a consistent name pattern in its flagship X-series. Nonetheless, the Vivo X200T is not following the trend and it is the first T model in the series. Things are made even more complex by the fact that the Dimensity 9400+ chipset offers greater raw performance than the X200 and X200 Pro on paper.

Vivo X200T: Design and build quality

The Vivo X200T continues the design language of the Vivo X-series smartphone lineup with a centrally placed circular camera module and premium materials. The Vivo X200T adheres to the standard X-series design with a circular camera being placed in the central part of the device to enhance the balance of the device when resting on flat surfaces. The rear surface is a sand-blasted glass surface with a flat aluminium alloy frame. Weighing approximately 203g and only a little less than 8mm in thickness, the device is large enough to be handled despite the size. It has also IP68 and IP69 rating and the Schott Xensation glass covers the front.

X200T features: Display and multimedia experience

As a Vivo 5G smartphone, the X200T features a flat 6.67-inch Vivo AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. The phone has a 6.67-inch LTPS AMOLED display that supports the 1.5K resolution with 120Hz refresh rates. Flat panel and slim bezels make the visual look of the panel clean. Colour reproduction is balanced, and the support of HDR10+ improves the operation of streaming. It has 1600 nits of brightness, but it is not the best in the class when used outside. A built-in ultrasonic fingerprint scanner provides rapid and reliable unlocking and stereo speakers give high-quality and well-balanced audio.

Vivo X200T camera setup: Performance with Zeiss tuning

The Vivo X200T camera setup uses three 50MP sensors with Zeiss T coating, making it a strong Vivo camera phone for photography and video recording. The camera performance is one of the strongest points of Vivo X200T. It is based on triple 50MP configuration consisting of a main sensor with OIS, a telephoto lens, and an ultrawide camera. The three lenses are all Zeiss T + coated meaning they provide similar colour and contrast results at all focal lengths. The prime camera creates detailed shots that are controlled in the use of highlights and the telephoto lens does not lose sharpness as the shot is zoomed. Detail is also preserved by the ultrawide sensor even in the dark. Video capturing is 4K, 60fps and stabilised, HDR.

Vivo X200T Dimensity 9400+ chipset: Performance, software and battery

Powered by the Vivo X200T Dimensity 9400+ chipset, the phone delivers benchmark scores close to 3 million on AnTuTu. In day-to-day use, there is stability in performance because the vapour chamber cooling is enhanced. The device runs Android 16 out of the box, making it one of the first Android 16 Vivo phones in the flagship segment. It is based on Android 16 and OriginOS 6, and Vivo is guaranteed to update Android and security patches within five and seven years, respectively. It has a 6,200mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging, which is sustainable throughout the day.

Verdict

This Vivo X200T review shows that the device delivers flagship performance, reliable cameras and long-term software support despite its confusing position in Vivo’s lineup. The Vivo X200T will not fit well within the current hierarchy of Vivo but will bring a balanced flagship experience. It features high-performance with strong cameras, long-term software support, and makes it a high-quality product that does not make significant compromises to replicate higher-end models.



