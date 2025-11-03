Windows 11 Introduces Dual Bluetooth Audio Streaming for Two Devices at Once

Microsoft is kicking off a test of a new sound feature in Windows 11 that's going to make it possible to send audio to two Bluetooth devices at the same time. From now on you'll be able to share the sound coming from your PC with two sets of headphones or speakers, no extra adapters or software needed.

Dual Bluetooth Audio Is Finally Coming to Windows 11

Microsoft is now sending out the dual Bluetooth audio streaming feature in Windows 11. This lets you send the sound from your PC to two different Bluetooth devices all at once. This option is included in the latest Insider Preview Build, 26080, of Windows 11 and is being tested out through the Canary Channel and the Dev Channel within the Windows Insider Program.

Prior to this, Windows only let you send sound out through one Bluetooth audio device at a time, so this new option opens up a whole lot more possibilities for users. Whether you want to send sound to a movie night setup, a gaming session, or just a video call, it's now much easier to do. To make it work, the new feature will be making use of Bluetooth Low Energy Audio (LE Audio), which is supposed to improve the audio syncing, cut down on power consumption, and generally give you a better sound quality.

How This New Option Works

This new feature is going to rely on the Bluetooth 5.2 standard, which you'll need to have in order for it to work. You'll need to pair up two Bluetooth headsets or speakers that are compatible with the new feature, and then these will both show up in your system's sound settings. There's no more fiddling with drop-down menus; just pick the two devices you want to use, and Windows 11 will send the audio to both of them in perfect sync.

How to try it out now

The new Bluetooth feature is up and running for Windows Insiders, so why not give it a shot?

Get yourself a copy of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26080 or later, the one that's live, and install it. Sort out two Bluetooth devices that can work with LE Audio. This is the tech that makes the whole thing work, after all. Fire up Settings, click on System, then scroll down to Sound. And then a bit deep down you'll find the More sound settings option. Give that a click. Now select each of your two devices in the Playback section. Yeah, pick 'em both.

We've had some good word back that getting paired up is pretty easy, but what about older Bluetooth kits? Some people have reported that it can take a teeny bit of time to sync up, but Microsoft is putting the finishing touches on performance, so you can bet it'll be ready for everyone soon.

Why This Actually Matters?

Having two Bluetooth devices up and running streaming the same audio info just makes sharing music or watching a movie that bit easier. No more yapping for a spare headphone or trying to sort out a dodgy splitter. Plus this is another example of Microsoft pushing Bluetooth LE Audio forwards, taking it from ordinary to better battery life, lower latency, and a far smoother experience.

When to expect it

Microsoft has yet to announce the release date for general users of the new feature. Based on the current general-availability testing phase, we expect the feature to be available to all Windows 11 users sometime in early 2025.

Once it is generally available, the new feature will provide users with a straightforward method of sharing audio across multiple devices and enhance Bluetooth support on Windows PCs.

