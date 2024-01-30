OnePlus Announces Open Sales of the Highly Anticipated OnePlus 12

OnePlus unveils the open sales phase for its latest flagship phone, the OnePlus 12. Following a globally anticipated launch, the cutting-edge smartphone is now available in India. Both variants of the OnePlus 12 will hit the Indian market starting from 30th January 2024, 12 PM. Consumers can purchase the OnePlus 12 through various channels, including OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores, and other offline partner stores.

Crafted to surpass expectations, the OnePlus 12 is the culmination of OnePlus' decade-long pursuit of excellence. Pioneering the ultimate fast and smooth experience is a robust Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, complemented by the proprietary Trinity Engine, and fortified with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 ROM. Leveraging the CPU-Vitalization technology within OnePlus’ Trinity Engine, the OnePlus 12 achieves a seamless synergy between hardware and software, delivering exceptional performance. The device boasts a modern and elegant design, a new 2K 120Hz ProXDR display, 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, and the 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, ensuring a Smooth Beyond Belief experience.

The OnePlus 12 is available in two captivating colors and configurations – Flowy Emerald and Silky Black. The 12/256GB variant is priced at INR 64,999, while the 16/512GB option is priced at INR 69,999.

OnePlus Easy Upgrades:

OnePlus introduces the OnePlus Easy Upgrades program, enabling customers to own the OnePlus 12 flagship by paying only 65% of its price with 24-months of No-cost EMI. This program guarantees 35% Assured Value for the OnePlus 12, facilitating easy upgrades to a new OnePlus flagship at any time. The initiative makes OnePlus flagships more accessible than ever, and users can combine this offer with available exchange offers, bank discounts, and more for an enhanced offering.

Additional Offers at Open Sale:

- Instant bank discount of INR 2,000 with ICICI Bank credit card and OneCard.

- No-cost EMI for 9 months.

- Special exchange bonus of up to INR 10,000.

- 50% off on the Accidental Damage Protection Plan, available on OnePlus.in, - OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus Experience Stores.

- Purchase the OnePlus 12 on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App and get 20% on OnePlus Cases and 10% off on the OnePlus Wireless Charger.

- RCC members can avail of INR 1,000 off on OnePlus 12 (Eligible for select OnePlus devices linked to RCC before 22nd January 2024).

- OnePlus 12 users can link to RCC and avail of a special coupon discount of INR 3,000 while purchasing the OnePlus Pad.

- Users can also earn up to 693 RedCoins on the purchase of the OnePlus 12.