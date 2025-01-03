How great is HyperOS 2.0 coming with POCO X7 pro in India?

The much anticipated POCO X7 series will be launched by POCO India on the 9th of January 2025. The POCO X7 Pro will be the first smartphone that will be released in India with HyperOS 2.0.

This announcement comes on the heels of earlier rumors such as the phone’s renders. While the regular POCO X7 has been also spotted at Geekbench, the Pro model performed the test.

POCO X7 Pro and operating system HyperOS 2.0 details

Out of the gate, the POCO X7 Pro 2024 will finally come packed with HyperOS 2.0 for Indian Customers. The most notable features of HyperOS 2. 0 are as follows:

Enhanced Performance: Optimizations for the system response time, system stability, graphics, network connectivity, and security.

Dynamic Lock Screen: New wallpapers that are generated dynamically depending on the user’s preferences.

AI Tools: Improvements in text editing, image creation, image editing, and scam call alert.

Revamped UI: New widgets, new fonts for the lock screen clock, and a weather app that has 3D effects.

Apart from the software, the POCO X7 Pro is expected to have MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chip, a 6,550mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging, LPDDR5x RAM, and UFS 4. 0 storage.

POCO X7 Geekbench Multi Core Result Analysis

The basic POCO X7 has been also listed on Geekbench with the model number 24095PCADI which confirms some of its speculated specifications. Highlighting the scores which include 1,032 for single-core and 2,926 for multi-core testing.

The chipset seems to be MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 Ultra which boasts of having some of the best features such as;

CPU Configuration: It has four performance cores that are estimated to work at 2.5 GHz and four efficiency cores that are expected to work at 2.0 GHz.

GPU: This is the new Mali G615 MC2 which is known to offer good graphics. It Comes preinstalled with Android 14. It has 8GB RAM and is alleged to have specifications of a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Camera: Primary camera of 50MP with OIS – Optical Image Stabilization.

Battery: It has a capacity of 5,110mAh which can be charged rapidly with the help of a 45W charger.

Durability: It is water and dustproof with IP68 certification.