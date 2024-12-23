Realme 14x 5G vs Poco M7 Pro 5G: Your budget smartphone under 15000?

If you’re in the market for an affordable 5G smartphone, Realme and Poco have introduced two compelling options this week—the Realme 14x 5G and the Poco M7 Pro 5G. Both devices fall within the Rs 15,000 price range, offering an attractive mix of features, specifications, and design elements that cater to budget-conscious buyers.

However, choosing between the two can be a challenge, especially with their closely matched pricing and competitive specs. To simplify your decision-making process, here’s a detailed comparison of the Realme 14x 5G and the Poco M7 Pro 5G, covering design, display, performance, battery, cameras, and pricing.

Design and Display: Realme 14x 5G vs Poco M7 Pro 5G

Realme 14x 5G features a rugged and durable design, earning a military-grade certification and an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, making it a great option for users seeking durability.

Poco M7 Pro 5G, on the other hand, sports a dual-tone rear panel, giving it a premium appearance despite its budget-friendly price tag. While both phones adopt flat-screen displays reminiscent of high-end models, the Poco M7 Pro 5G takes the lead with its AMOLED panel and higher brightness levels.

Realme 14x 5G: 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 625 nits peak brightness.

Poco M7 Pro 5G: 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision, and an impressive 2100 nits peak brightness. It also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor, adding a touch of modern convenience.

Performance and Battery: Realme 14x 5G vs Poco M7 Pro 5G

When it comes to performance, both devices are powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, but the Poco M7 Pro 5G edges ahead with a slightly more powerful processor and larger storage capacity.

Realme 14x 5G: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Poco M7 Pro 5G: MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, offering 8GB RAM and 256GB storage—double the storage compared to the Realme model.

For battery life, however, Realme 14x 5G delivers a bigger punch.

Realme 14x 5G: Massive 6000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

Poco M7 Pro 5G: Smaller 5110mAh battery but supports faster 67W charging for quicker top-ups.

Camera Setup: Realme 14x 5G vs Poco M7 Pro 5G

Realme 14x 5G: Dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary lens for basic photography needs. For selfies, it offers an 8MP front camera.

Poco M7 Pro 5G: Dual-camera system featuring a 50MP wide-angle main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor for enhanced portrait shots. It also boasts a superior 20MP selfie camera, ideal for selfie enthusiasts.

Price and Value for Money: Realme 14x 5G vs Poco M7 Pro 5G

Despite their differences in specifications and features, both phones start at a competitive price of Rs 14,999 for their base variants, making them accessible choices for budget buyers.

Reasons to buy Realme 14x 5G?

Go for Realme 14x 5G if you value durability, long battery life, and a rugged design suitable for outdoor use.

Large Battery with Fast Charging: It is equipped with a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging, allowing for extended usage and quick recharging23.

Military-Grade Durability: The phone has military-grade MIL-STD 810H certification, ensuring it can withstand harsh conditions17.

Reasons to buy Poco M7 Pro 5G?

Pick Poco M7 Pro 5G if you prioritize a vivid AMOLED display, better cameras, and faster performance for gaming or multitasking.

Higher Front Camera Resolution: It boasts a 20MP front camera compared to Realme's 8MP, which is beneficial for selfies and video calls36.

More Powerful Processor: Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, it offers enhanced performance capabilities compared to the Realme's Dimensity 6300