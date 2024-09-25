OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Review: Big Sound, Bigger Battery, Budget-Friendly

Looking for budget earbuds that punch above their weight? The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 might just be the perfect fit. Launched in India in September 2024 at ₹2,299, these buds pack in big bass, active noise cancellation (ANC), and a whopping 43-hour battery life. They’re the cheaper sibling of the Nord Buds 3 Pro, but don't let that fool you—these buds bring a lot to the table without draining your bank account. So, are OnePlus TWS worth your time (and money)? Let’s dive in and find out!

Design and Build: Tough and Tidy

Picture this: earbuds that look almost like their pricier sibling but fit even better. We’ve got the usual suspects here—silicone tips in various sizes for a snug fit and a stem design that makes accidental touches a thing of the past.

The case? It’s like a tiny rock in your pocket, but way cooler. It charges via USB-C and a tiny button at the bottom gets things pairing without fuss. It’s like they thought of everything, except the case isn’t bragging about any dust or water resistance—just the buds with their IP55 rating. Colors? Subtle Harmonic Gray or Melodic White.

Features: All the Essentials

These buds come with ANC that can hush the world around you up to 32dB. Sure, it’s not as fancy as the Nord Buds 3 Pro with their custom settings, but with the Hey Melody app, you’re in control. Toggle ANC on, bask in transparency mode, or just shut it all off.

The app isn’t just a one-trick pony—it lets you play with the EQ settings with profiles like Balanced, Bass, and Serenade. Gamers and binge-watchers, rejoice! Game Mode cuts down on lag, so you’re always in sync.

But, heads up, if you pop these buds out, don’t expect your tunes to pause. Seems like they skipped that bit.

Sound and Fury: Bass that Booms

These buds pack a punch with their bass thanks to those 12.4mm drivers, but sometimes it’s all boom and no room for the finer notes. The mid-tones are smooth, but the highs might leave you wanting more.

But don’t fret. A tweak here and there in the Hey Melody app, especially with the Serenade setting, and you’ve got a sound that’s more balanced. It’s like finding the perfect spice level for your favorite dish—just right.

Battery Life: The Long Haul

Where these buds shine is stamina. On a single charge, you’re looking at up to 12 hours of playback, and with the case, a whopping 43 hours. Even with ANC cranking, you’ll get around 26 hours. And if you’re caught out with a low battery, a quick 10-minute charge hands you up to 11 hours of playtime. Talk about a lifeline!

Verdict

Priced at just INR 2,299, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 hit the sweet spot for those who want solid sound and stellar battery life without splashing too much cash. They’re packed with features that make every penny count.

But, if you’re after something that can handle calls in a clamor or crave top-tier ANC, you might want to look at the Nord Buds 3 Pro. However, for everyone else, these buds are a no-brainer.

So, whether you’re tuning into a podcast or dodging spoilers on the street, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 are ready to roll. All the perks, without the hefty price tag—it’s a deal that’s hard to beat.