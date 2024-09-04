OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G Review: Stylish Phone Packed with AI Features

The OPPO Reno series has always been synonymous with innovation and style, especially in the mid-range smartphone segment. The latest in this series, the OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G, stays true to that legacy. Priced at ₹36,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and ₹40,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant, it blends design, performance, and a host of AI-powered features. However, with competitors like the OnePlus 12R, Xiaomi 14 Civi, and iQOO Neo 9 Pro offering equally compelling options, can the Reno 12 Pro 5G stand out? Let’s dive into the details.

Build Quality

From the moment you pick it up, the OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G impresses with its design. In line with the Reno series’ reputation for sleek aesthetics, this phone boasts a thin 7.4mm profile and weighs a light 181 grams. The rear panel features a dual-tone finish, with a matte upper half and a glossy lower section, creating a sophisticated look. The "Sunset Gold" variant, in particular, stands out with its shimmering effect, though it may not appeal to everyone. For those who prefer a more subdued aesthetic, the "Space Brown" variant offers a classic alternative.

Durability is also well thought out. The phone has an IP65 rating, which ensures protection against dust and water splashes—an upgrade from its predecessor. Additionally, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 adds a layer of protection against accidental drops and scratches. However, the slippery finish on the back can make handling tricky, though OPPO includes a soft TPU case in the box, albeit at the expense of the phone's visual appeal.

Connectivity and Features

On the connectivity front, the OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G offers a hybrid SIM slot, giving users the flexibility of using either two SIM cards or one SIM card with a microSD card. The device supports 5G, ensuring it's future-proofed for the rollout of next-gen networks.

One of the highlights of this phone is its impressive suite of AI features. Powered by Google Gemini, the AI functionalities include:

AI Writer: Automatically generates captions for social media posts.

AI Summary: Condenses articles into easily digestible bullet points.

AI Speak: Reads out web content, transforming articles into audiobooks.

AI Recording Summary: Provides useful meeting and voice note summaries with speech-to-text conversion in both Hindi and English.

Another notable addition is the File Dock feature, accessible via the smart sidebar, which simplifies productivity by allowing users to drag and drop files between apps. However, the device is marred by pre-installed bloatware that cannot be removed, impacting the overall software experience.

Camera Performance

The OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G continues to shine in the camera department, an area where the Reno series has consistently delivered. The rear camera setup includes:

50MP Primary Sensor (Sony LYT600)

8MP Ultra-Wide Sensor (Sony IMX355)

50MP Telephoto Lens (Samsung S5KJN5) with 2x optical zoom

On the front, a 50MP Samsung S5KJN5 sensor ensures that selfies are sharp and vibrant.

In well-lit conditions, the primary camera performs admirably, capturing images with accurate colors and balanced dynamic range. The AI enhancements boost vibrancy, delivering photos that are ready for social media. Indoor shots, however, sometimes exhibit a softening of details when zoomed in. While the telephoto lens is capable in daylight, there are noticeable shifts in white balance between it and the primary sensor. The ultra-wide lens, though maintaining color consistency, struggles to capture fine detail, especially in low-light conditions.

Low-light performance is decent, with the primary sensor capturing clear and detailed shots, although the ultra-wide and zoom shots lack clarity. The selfie camera delivers good results in both well-lit and dim settings, with excellent edge detection in portrait mode.

For video recording, the Reno 12 Pro 5G supports 4K at 30fps. Video quality is good overall, with decent stabilization, although the lack of 60fps recording is a minor disappointment.

Overall Performance

The OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC, an optimized version of the Dimensity 7050 designed specifically for this device. While the chipset offers a 25% improvement in energy efficiency over its predecessor and handles day-to-day tasks with ease, it doesn’t perform as well as the more powerful processors found in rival smartphones.

In benchmark tests, the Reno 12 Pro 5G falls short of competitors like the iQOO Neo 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A55, especially in GPU-intensive tasks. That said, gaming performance is solid for casual gamers. Games like Call of Duty: Mobile and Asphalt 8: Legends run smoothly at high settings, though serious gamers might want to look elsewhere for a more robust gaming experience.

The phone comes with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, which is more than enough for most users. However, the absence of faster LPDDR5X RAM is a slight downside.

Battery Performance

Equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, the Reno 12 Pro 5G impresses in terms of endurance. Under normal usage—emailing, browsing, and light gaming—the battery easily lasts through the day with some charge left over. Under more demanding conditions, like extended gaming or video streaming, the phone still performs well but may need charging by the evening.

In battery loop tests, the device lasted a commendable 23 hours and 45 minutes. This excellent performance ensures the phone can handle even heavy usage scenarios.

Charging

One of the standout features of the OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G is its 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. With the included charger, the phone can go from 20% to 100% in just 34 minutes, and a 15-minute charge provides over 50% battery. This fast charging makes the phone highly convenient for users who are always on the go.

Unfortunately, the phone doesn’t support wireless charging—a feature increasingly common at this price point. This omission may be a dealbreaker for users who prefer the convenience of wireless charging.

Verdict

The OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G is a stylish mid-range smartphone that delivers in several key areas, including design, display, and camera performance. The integration of useful AI features sets it apart from the competition, making it a good choice for productivity-focused users. However, the choice of the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC, while competent, feels underwhelming in a segment where stronger hardware is readily available at similar prices.

Despite these shortcomings, the phone’s fast charging, sleek design, and versatile camera system make it worth considering—though it might not appeal to those seeking the best performance or gaming experience at this price.