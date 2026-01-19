Using Chrome? Google says update now to avoid new security risks

Google has rolled out a new Chrome update after identifying multiple security gaps in an earlier version of its browser. The vulnerabilities affect Chrome 143 and users across Windows, macOS, and Linux. While Chrome 144 is being released gradually, installing it as soon as it appears can help reduce potential security risks.
Why this Chrome update deserves attention
Chrome is used by nearly three billion people worldwide, which makes even small security issues worth paying attention to. According to Google, ten vulnerabilities were discovered during internal security reviews. Some of them are rated high severity, meaning they could be abused if attackers find a way to exploit them before users update.
What Google has shared so far
In an official update, Google confirmed that the vulnerabilities range from high to low severity. The company has not reported active exploitation so far, but it is standard practice to release fixes before problems spread.
Srinivas Sista from the Chrome team announced the release on January 13, saying, “The Chrome team is delighted to announce the promotion of Chrome 144 to the stable channel for Windows, Mac, and Linux.”
While such announcements are routine, security professionals often point out that browser flaws are among the most commonly targeted weaknesses on personal computers.
A closer look at the reported vulnerabilities
The most serious issues affect Chrome’s core components:
High-severity vulnerabilities
- CVE-2026-0899: Unauthorized memory access in the V8 JavaScript engine.
- CVE-2026-0900: Improper implementation in V8, which could allow unsafe behavior.
- CVE-2026-0901: Improper implementation in the Chromium Blink rendering engine.
Medium-severity vulnerabilities
- CVE-2026-0902: Improper execution in V8.
- CVE-2026-0903: Inadequate validation of untrusted input in Downloads.
- CVE-2026-0904: Incorrect security user interface behavior in Digital Credentials.
- CVE-2026-0905: Insufficient policy enforcement in network components.
Low-severity vulnerabilities
- CVE-2026-0906: Incorrect security UI handling.
- CVE-2026-0907: Security UI issue in Split View.
- CVE-2026-0908: Use-after-free vulnerability in ANGLE.
Individually, some of these issues may seem minor. However, security researchers often warn that attackers can combine multiple flaws to create more serious exploits.
How to update Google Chrome
Google Chrome updates automatically for most users, but you can check manually:
1. Open Google Chrome.
2. Go to Settings, then Help, and select About Google Chrome.
3. Allow Chrome to download and install the update.
4. Restart the browser to apply the fixes.
Restarting is important, as the protections do not fully activate until Chrome is reopened.
What users should keep in mind
Browser updates are one of the simplest ways to stay safer online. Along with updating Chrome, users are advised to avoid suspicious links, review browser extensions regularly, and keep their operating systems up to date.
For Chrome users, installing version 144 when it becomes available is a small step that can make a meaningful difference in reducing security risks.
