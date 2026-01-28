WhatsApp introduces a lockdown-style mode to reduce cyber risks

A simple missed phone call or a rogue attachment is often enough for spyware to be able to gain access to your smartphone. WhatsApp’s new Strict Account Settings was made to protect against those types of risks and specifically supports people that are being targeted through advanced cyberattacks versus everyday scams.

Advertisment

The feature was designed for the protection of those users who are so visible or who have roles that make them appealing to be surveilled. For example, journalists, activists, and high-profile individuals are good examples of targets for cyber surveillance.

WhatsApp already encrypts all messages and calls end-to-end by default, but the addition of the Strict Account Settings enables users to reduce the likelihood of an unknown or invisible contact successfully installing spyware or conducting social engineering against the user by restricting how unknown contacts can interact with the user's WhatsApp account.

What Actually Happens when you turn on Strict Account Settings

When Strict Account Settings are enabled, it locks down your WhatsApp in the most extreme way possible—no room for compromise. These privacy and security controls are not some gentle nudges; they are hard resets, specifically designed to plug the holes hackers use to get in.

Advertisment

The upshot is you get to avoid all the nasty surprises—no more junk calls, no more dodgy attachments from random people. But here's the catch: it means giving up on some of the features that make WhatsApp feel like WhatsApp. And honestly, that's probably the point—less choice means less chance of messing things up. Meta is pretty clear that this mode is only for people who will choose to sacrifice a bit of flexibility for some serious security. None of this is new... they've said it's not a one-size-fits-all solution.

To turn it on, you'll need to trek to Settings > Privacy > Advanced. And good news, it's rolling out in the coming weeks.

Lockdown Mode How it compares to other ways to lock down WhatsApp

The idea is not new; they've actually borrowed Apple's Lockdown Mode on iOS and Android's Advanced Protection from others. They're all built on a very simple premise: if you're a serious target, standard security just isn't enough.

Advertisment

Instead, they all cut the number of ways hackers can get in, assuming the attacker has the skills, patience, and budget to mount a sustained assault. None of this is about reacting to threats after they've happened, but more about limiting the potential damage upfront.

Under the Hood: Security Improvements

Alongside the new settings, Meta let slip a few other security upgrades that are going on behind the scenes. They're rolling out a bigger use of the Rust programming language for media handling, a bit of a hot spot for hackers. Rust stops exactly the kind of memory flaws that hackers love to exploit. Now they're saying this is their largest global deployment of a Rust-based media library called wamedia across all WhatsApp platforms.

They say their strategy is about keeping as little code exposed as possible, making old code more secure, and writing new code with safe memory languages as a default.

Advertisment

Who should use it and who should not?

Strict Account Settings is a specialized tool. Most users will never need it. For those operating in sensitive environments or under persistent digital threat, however, it offers a practical way to harden an account without relying on third-party apps.

In a climate where targeted surveillance is becoming quieter and more precise, WhatsApp’s move reflects a growing reality: sometimes, fewer features mean better protection.

More For You

WhatsApp introduces member tags and smarter reminders to fix group chat chaos

Advertisment

WhatsApp Ghost Pairing Scam: CERT-In Warns of Account Hacking Without OTP

KawaiiGPT lowers the bar for cybercrime with free black-hat AI

Fake APKs to Digital Arrests Mark a New Phase of Cyber Fraud in India