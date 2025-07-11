Acer Iconia Tab iM11 launched with display punch and bundled productivity tools

Acer launches Iconia Tab iM11 in India

Acer has launched the Iconia Tab iM11 in India to join the entry-level productivity tablet bandwagon. Launched yesterday, the device is priced at Rs 23,999 and is available on all online channels and Acer retail stores.

As a product for students, creators, and professionals who need more than basic functionality, it comes with some added bundles that would make anyone want to swap their existing device.

Big screen for visual details

The Iconia Tab iM11 has an 11.45-inch 2.2K IPS display with 450 nits peak brightness. The large screen and resolution are perfect for multitasking (especially split-screen multitasking) and precision with stylus input.

The in-cell touch technology of the display makes your writing or drawing tasks more precise when you use the Active Stylus Pen included in the box.

No issues viewing documents, attending classes, sketching diagrams, or watching a video in a bright environment.

Mid-range processor with plenty of memory

At its heart is the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, an octa-core chip for power efficiency and performance. It comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card.

This is good for fast app launching, document editing, and video conferencing. Whether using Google Docs, streaming lectures, or running education apps, it’s smooth and stutter-free.

Keyboard and stylus included for free

Where many tablets charge extra for accessories, Acer includes both a magnetic keyboard and an Active Stylus Pen with the iM11.

The keyboard also acts as a cover and is designed for comfortable typing. It’s good for desk and lap use without wobble.

The stylus is great for note-taking, annotations, and sketches, especially for students and artists who need accuracy and real-time response.

These add-ons make the tablet useful beyond media consumption to active work and study.

Usable camera setup and fast unlock

The 16-megapixel rear camera has autofocus and LED flash, good for printed material or casual photography. The 8-megapixel front camera is for video calls and facial recognition. The device also has a fingerprint scanner in the power button for secure access.

This functionality is good for privacy and everyday use.

Connectivity for the hybrid lifestyle

The iM11 has 4G LTE through a dedicated SIM slot, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2. It’s good for users who work or study on the go and also for faster local network access at home or in the classroom.

It runs on Android 14, which has improved multitasking, privacy controls, and compatibility with education and productivity apps.

Battery to last the day

The tablet is powered by a 7,400 mAh battery, which can give up to 10 hours of video playback, as per the manufacturer. It has 18-watt fast charging so you don’t have to spend too much time plugged in.

The iM11 is good for daylong information seeking at school or work when frequent charging isn’t possible.

An official statement from Acer

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India, said:

“With Iconia Tab iM11, we have not just designed a tablet, but more so a functional accessory for the dynamic lives of today! Whether the user is a student learning from home, a creator looking for a moment of inspiration, or a professional working remotely, this device will support all endeavors with extreme flexibility!”

Price and availability

Now let’s get to the most important part—is it for me? The device is priced at Rs 23,999. It’s available at the Acer online store, Acer exclusive retail stores, and online at Amazon and Flipkart.

Iconia Tab iM11 Key Specs

Feature Specification Display 11.45″ IPS LCD, 2.2 K (2200 × 1440), 60 Hz, 450 nits, in-cell touch Processor MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core (up to 2.2 GHz) RAM 8 GB LPDDR4 Storage 256 GB UFS 2.2 Expandable Storage microSD expansion up to 1 TB Rear Camera 16 MP with autofocus and LED flash Front Camera 8 MP with fixed focus and face unlock Speakers Quad stereo with PureVoice audio Battery 7,400 mAh, ~10 hours video playback, 18 W fast charging Operating System Android 14 Security Fingerprint (power-button) + Face Unlock Connectivity 4G LTE (SIM), Dual-band Wi‑Fi (802.11 ac), Bluetooth 5.2, USB‑C OTG Dimensions & Weight 261.7 × 117.5 × 8 mm; 550 g Bundled Accessories Magnetic keyboard, Active Stylus pen, Smart flip cover Price (India) ₹23,999 Availability Acer India website, Acer stores + Amazon & Flipkart

Tablet and tools for less than Rs 25K

The Iconia Tab iM11 joins a busy space but gives you the basics that you would normally pay for. The tablet has a 2.2K display, an active stylus, and a keyboard and runs Android 14. It aims to be your all-in-one digital suite in a lightweight, portable body.

It comes equipped to assist your online classes, content creation, and remote work without having to fork out the cash for a multimodal lifestyle.

