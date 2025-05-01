iPad Pro M4 vs Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: Gaming's Heavyweights Throw Down

Power players enter the arena — only one can win the high score.

2025 is no longer just a side quest to pass the time. Mobile gaming is serious business — and for today’s gamers, the battle between Apple’s iPad Pro M4 and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is as tough as fighting the final boss.

As mobile gaming goes live around the world, we see both tablets have high-refresh-rate screens, powerful chipsets, and console-worthy ecosystem accessories. But which tablet will get you styling and profiling on the field, stretch your budget, and support those all-nighter gaming marathons?

Let’s look at the real-world stats — through the benchmarks, heat maps, and battery numbers — and ask who is the real champ at the top of the mountain?

Performance Battle: M4 Might vs. Dimensity Drive

Feature iPad Pro M4 Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Max FPS (Tested) 120 FPS (locked) 120 FPS (occasional dips) Chipset Apple M4 Dimensity 9300+ Game Optimization Excellent (iPadOS) Mixed (Android)

Apple iPad Pro M4

Apple’s latest chip gives desktop MAAC scores of performance. Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail have no issue hitting 120 FPS consistently with no stutter during wild events.

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300+ and Immortalis-G720 GPU is a beast — but it’s not invincible. Most titles run well, but you may notice a hiccup or two when running heavier titles like Wuthering Waves.

🕹️ Winner: iPad Pro M4 — smooth as butter.

Heat Check: Can They Keep Their Cool?

iPad Pro M4 : Gets hot fast — especially during high-res gaming. The rear center gets toasty within 40 minutes. No thermal throttling, but comfort takes a hit.

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: Spreads heat better across its big body. Even after an hour, it’s still cool to the touch.

🌡️ Winner: Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra — cooler over time.

Battery Life: Who Outlasts the Grind?

Game iPad Pro M4 (1hr Drain) Tab S10 Ultra (1hr Drain) Genshin Impact ~18% ~22% PUBG Mobile ~13% ~15% COD Mobile ~12% ~14%

Apple’s 3nm chip is efficient, but heavy gaming kills the battery — especially with max brightness and accessories attached.

Samsung fights back with an 11,200 mAh battery and more playtime but still drains fast at high refresh rates.

🔋 Winner: Tab S10 Ultra — more playtime, less stress.

Visuals: OLED Showdown

Display Metric iPad Pro M4 Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Size 13" Tandem OLED 14.6" AMOLED 2X Refresh Rate 120Hz ProMotion 120Hz Brightness 1600 nits peak HDR HDR10+ (nits TBD) Color Quality Top-tier accuracy High contrast and saturation

Apple’s Tandem OLED is gorgeous — true colors, deep blacks, and brightness that cuts through glare. Samsung has a bigger, bolder panel for RPGs or Netflix marathons.

🎨 Winner: Draw — Apple wins accuracy, Samsung wins size.

Sound and Accessories: Who’s Got Game?

iPad Pro M4 : Quad speakers with spatial audio, Dolby Atmos, and auto-adjusting sound. Loud, directional and great for shooters.

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: AKG-tuned speakers with Atmos and customizable EQ. Bassier output but a bit less detail at high volume. No headphone jack will annoy wired-headset enthusiasts.

🎧 Winner: iPad Pro M4 — better sound and smarter integration.

Gear Compatibility

iPad Pro M4 : DualSense, Xbox, Apple Pencil Pro, Magic Keyboard supported out of the box.

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: S Pen included, broad controller support and Samsung DeX turns it into a pseudo-console — but accessory mapping can be a pain.

🛠️ Winner: iPad Pro M4 — fewer headaches, more plug-and-play.

Final Scorecard: Which Tablet Wins?

Category Winner Performance iPad Pro M4 Thermals Tab S10 Ultra Battery Life Tab S10 Ultra Display Quality Tie Sound & Accessories iPad Pro M4 Software Ecosystem iPad Pro M4 (gaming)

What Kind of Gamer Are You?

🎮 For 120 FPS across all games, including AAA titles like Resident Evil Village or Death Stranding, go with the iPad Pro M4—yeah, you love their file-alignable, permanent software updates and all the extra accessories Apple makes.

📺 For a big-screen gaming experience for casual or emulation games, generally cooler devices (if you’re one for long gaming sessions) and Android apps—go with the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. I wouldn’t say it will let you down.

Tap, Swipe, Dominate

If competitive gaming, professional graphics, software updates, and all good AAA games let you use a controller, consider the iPad Pro M4 your next raid leader.

If screen size, comfort, and freedom are at the top of your list, then you’ll live on your Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

Game on, whichever way you choose!

