Oppo Pad SE vs Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus: Which One Wins for Gen Z?

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus and Oppo Pad SE are here to kill boredom, not your wallet..

Tablets are not just backup devices for quick tasks or video calls anymore! This July, tablets are making a comeback with some major upgrades! Lenovo’s Yoga Tab Plus and Oppo’s Pad SE are both launching in India, and both are targeting under-25s, and that means streamers, students, and gamers—those who are probably multitasking or at the very least task-switching most of their waking hours!

One tablet’s best use is a premium media experience. The other tablet’s best feature is long battery life without burning a hole in your pocket. While both tablets can’t be mocked, both tablets are putting themselves out there to be checked out.

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is the Netflix machine your phone wishes it could be

It was already seen on Amazon India before today’s launch, and it’s fair to say the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus doesn’t do subtle. The 12.7-inch 3K display is pretty cool (2944×1840), the 144 Hz refresh rate is buttery, and the speaker suite is straight out of Dolby: four JBL drivers with Atmos.

In other words, your back is about to have an IMAX screen for the ride, but a little lighter.

It has Android 14, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip. That’s enough to keep your Genshin Impact world up to speed or have a full night of One Piece binge-watching without much stuttering.

With Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and even IP52 splash resistance, it’s made for school, college, travel, and couch naps. The 10,200 mAh battery keeps it running for up to 12 hours, and the 45 W USB-C fast charging means you’re back to 100% before your coffee’s cold.

Only catch? The price isn’t out yet. But this looks like a Rs. 30K+ player based on Lenovo’s past Yoga models.

Oppo Pad SE is the underdog with oversized lungs

Launching July 5, Oppo’s Pad SE is the student hero we didn’t know we needed. It has a 9,340 mAh battery, weighs 552 grams, and is just 6.89 mm thick thanks to its aluminum body.

You get an 11.35-inch 2.4K display with a 90Hz refresh rate, so there is less lag when doom-scrolling or watching YouTube tutorials the night before exams. The quad speakers have Dolby Atmos, so budget tablets have some real competition.

Under the hood it runs a Snapdragon 680, up to 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB storage. Not for hardcore gaming, but it will breeze through streaming, reading, and multitasking like a boss. It runs ColorOS 13.1 (based on Android 13) optimized for big screens and split-screen use.

Expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000, it’s clearly targeting first-time tablet buyers, school and college students, and anyone who wants a content companion without the flagship price tag.

Who should buy what: Hint: it depends on your vibe

If you want raw performance, a killer screen, and cinema-grade sound in one slab, the Yoga Tab Plus is your move. It’s for creators, gamers, and binge warriors who need a tablet that can multitask better than their laptop.

But if you just want something reliable, light, and built to last (without crying at the checkout), the Pad SE has insane battery life and enough juice for most everyday use. For students, young professionals, or even gifting to your sibling before Rakhi.

More Than Just a Bigger Phone

With smartphones now grazing prices of Rs. 80,000 and laptops seeming heavier every day, tablets have made a comeback—with larger screens, longer battery life, and prices that don't make you nauseous, they're checking all the boxes of our Gen Z generation.

So, whether you're binging Kota Factory, gaming in BGMI, or simply half-asleep in a class at 09:00, there is a tablet for that now.

Lenovo and Oppo are just the start—let's see who else comes on board!

