Looking for a strong and affordable tablet in 2025? You’re in luck. Today’s budget tablets can handle online classes, games, binge-watching, and even some work. In this guide, we will be reviewing the top 5 tablets under ₹30,000 in India (2025) that have the best features for study, entertainment, and productivity.

Why buy a tablet under ₹30,000 in 2025?

Tablets in this price range can offer:

• High-refresh-rate displays up to 144Hz

• Smooth performance for gaming and multitasking

• Great battery life with fast charging

• Good for online classes, streaming shows/movies, takinotes,tes and light editing

• Good for students, someone who consumcontent,ent a lightght gamer

Editor’s Pick: Xiaomi Pad 7

Xiaomi Pad 7 is our #1 pick in our TopTablets.ets Under ₹30,000 in India (2025) for its flagship display and performance for the price. It has a 144Hz display, an incredibly powerful chipset, and it supports a stylus. It can be used as a gaming tablet (90% gran excellentellent tablestudents,udents aa veryr very powerful and great tablet for creative professionals. Although it doesn’t have cellular support, it beats other tablets with similar software experience, speed, and display quality.

Top 5 Tablets Under ₹30,000 in 2025

Xiaomi Pad 7

Xiaomi Pad 7 h11.2- 11.2 inch 3.2K LCDHz 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3. 8GB RAM, storage,torage and 8850mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Good for gaming, digital notes, and streaming. HyperOS and quad speakers. The only drawback is no LTE for under ₹30,000.

Lenovo IdeaTab Pro

Lenovo’s IdeaTab Pro has a 12.7-inch 3K LTPS LCD at 144 Hz and runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8300. Up to 12GB RAM and stylus and keyboard support. 10,200mAh battery. Productivity first tablet for students, rworkers,orkers and those using a laptoplaptop replacement. Slightly bulky.

Poco Pad

Poco Pad has a 12.1-inch 2.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, and 8GB RAM. 128GB storage and 10,000mAh battery with fast charging. Casual gaming and media streaming. Display and battery are strong points, but there is no stylus support and basic cameras. Still good for entertainment users under ₹30,000.

Realme Pad 2

Realme Pad 2 is a great value pick in Top 5 Tablets Under ₹30,000 in India (211.5-)11.5 inch 2K LCD at 120Hz, Helio chip,chip and up to 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. 8360mAh battery and quad speakers. Good for online learning and video watching. Best for students and casual users who don’t ntop-top end gaming power.

Redmi Pad SE

This budget tablet has an 8.7-inch HD+ 90Hz display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a Helio G55 processor. It has LTE support, and the 8000mAh battery is good for browsing, video calls, and reading. Not for gaming but good as a first tablet, school studdevice,vice or a backup tablet if bought under ₹10,000.

Comparison Table: Best Tablets Under ₹30,000 in India (2025)

Feature Xiaomi Pad 7 Lenovo IdeaTab Pro Poco Pad Realme Pad 2 Redmi Pad SE Display 11.2" 3.2K, 144Hz 12.7" 3K, 144Hz 12.1" 2.5K, 120Hz 11.5" 2K, 120Hz 8.7" HD+, 90Hz Processor Snapdragon 7+ G3 Dimensity 8300 Snapdragon 7s G2 Helio G99 Helio G55 RAM/Storage 8GB/256GB Up to 12GB/256GB 8GB/128GB 4–6GB/128GB 4GB/64GB Battery 8850mAh, 45W 10,200mAh 10,000mAh, 33W 8360mAh, 33W 8000mAh Stylus Support Yes Yes No No No Connectivity Wi-Fi only Wi-Fi only Wi-Fi only Wi-Fi + LTE Wi-Fi + LTE Best For Gaming, creative Study, productivity Streaming, casual Learning, value Light everyday use

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.

Final thoughts: Which tablet?

All 5 of the top 5 tablets under ₹30,000 in India (2025) fit different use cases, but you need to choose the right one based on how you want to use it or how much storage you need.

• Best ALL-AROUND: Xiaomi Pad 7

• Best for Productivity and Note Taking: Lenovo IdeaTab Pro

• Best Entertainment (Even on a Budget): Poco Pad

• Best for College and University Students: Realme Pad 2

• Best Entry-LevAll-Rounderded: Redmi Pad SE

For an average Indian consumer in 2025, it’s amazing how much these tablets balance specs, performance, and price.

