5 Top Reasons to buy the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

Redmi, Xiaomi’s sub brand has raised the bar with the launch of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro in China. The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is the world’s first smartphone to launch with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, delivering flagship-level speed and efficiency. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro stands out for its top-tier performance. All these features make this Redmi phone a standout choice among Redmi phones, and it is a mid-budget smartphone. The Turbo 4 Pro deserves your attention for these top five reasons.

Flagship-Level performance with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

Also the first phone to launch with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro comes with a mid-range price yet a flagship-grade speed and efficiency. This phone is built for demanding users, paired with up to 16GB of fast LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Massive 7,550mAh battery with 90W fast charging

The Turbo 4 Pro also comes with one of the most impressive features of a Redmi phone ever: a huge 7,550mAh battery. This allows you to go through two days of heavy use on a single charge. However, when you do need to top up, the 90W fast charging will get you back to 100% in no time, and the phone also supports 22.5W reverse wired charging to charge up your other devices.

Stunning 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display

The 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,200 nits peak brightness and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+. It is not only beautiful but also durable with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protecting the display. Overall, the visuals are sharp, vibrant and smooth whether you are streaming, playing games or browsing, etc.

Versatile and reliable camera system

For photography enthusiasts, the 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera with OIS and EIS will deliver sharp and stable shots even in challenging conditions. It has the 8MP ultra wide lens that helps you to capture more of the scene, and the 20MP front camera is ideal for selfies and video calls.

Premium design, features, and special editions

The Turbo 4 Pro comes in slick black, white, and green colour options with a “soft mist glass” back cover for a premium feel. IP68 rated for water and dust resistance, fingerprint sensor under the display, along with Wi Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support. The phone is powered by Android 15 based HyperOS 2 for a smooth and modern user experience.

A special Harry Potter edition released by Xiaomi through their partnership with Warner Bros also makes the device a collector’s item for the fans.

To sum up, the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro has an excellent processor, amazing battery life, a great display, a great camera system, and a premium design. Featuring flagship specs at a relatively affordable price, the Turbo 4 Pro is easily the best of Redmi phones out there and is a very interesting option if you want a device fit for heavy use, entertainment, and creativity.

FAQ’s

Here are some frequently asked questions.

What is the price of Redmi Turbo 4 Pro?

The standard version of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro looks very much like the iPhone 16 with its flat glass-metal sandwich design and two vertically stacked camera setups. With a starting price of 1,999 Yuan (Rs 23,436, approximately) it is a lot more affordable than the iPhone 16.

What is the processor of redmi Turbo 4 Pro?

Processor and battery: Running on Android 15-based HyperOS 2, it is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The phone is equipped with a large 7,550mAh battery supporting 90W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse fast charging

Is redmi 4 good for gaming?

The Redmi 4 is suitable for casual gaming, powered by the Snapdragon 435 processor and up to 4GB of RAM. It handles light to moderate games smoothly, though high-end titles may experience occasional lags due to the hardware's limitations.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.