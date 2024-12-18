Is This the Poco F7? Redmi Turbo 4 Design and Specs Revealed!

As a replacement for the Redmi Turbo 3, the Redmi Turbo 4 is reportedly in development. Although the Xiaomi sub-brand has not formally confirmed the Redmi Turbo 4's development, numerous leaks have made the device's specs, design, and potential debut date public. Given that the Redmi Turbo 4 will probably be renamed the Poco F7 for global markets, the two devices are anticipated to have many similarities.

A MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset will probably be included with the Redmi Turbo 4. The phone is anticipated to be marketed as the Poco F7 in foreign areas. It was initially expected that the Redmi Turbo 4 would debut in China in December. According to recent reports, the Redmi Turbo 4 will have a svelte design with symmetrical, thin bezels and a corner curve radius reminiscent of the iPhone. The smartphone's dual-camera setup on the rear is expected to add to its modern look. Because it aligns with current trends, customers find the entire design aesthetically pleasing.

Redmi Turbo 4: Launch Details

According to 91Mobiles, a Weibo user going by the handle Things About Technology (translated from Chinese) asserts that the Redmi Turbo 4 will officially debut in China in January 2025 rather than December 2024. A MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC, anticipated to debut in China on 23 December, may power the next phone. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, a new phone featuring a Snapdragon 8s Elite CPU will be released in April next year. Although the phone's name is not mentioned in the post, it is clear from the comments that the device in question is the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro. It might have a 1.5K display and a 7,000mAh battery.

The Redmi Turbo 4's elements are its affordable price point, powerful hardware and appearance. The following distinguishing characteristics make it unique:

MediaTek Dimensity 8400: This chipset is anticipated to provide robust performance, making it suitable for gaming and multitasking. Sleek Aesthetic: Curved corners and thin bezels are two design features that add to the device's high-end appearance. Potential for Global Release as Poco F7: Redmi smartphones have traditionally been rebranded for foreign countries, and the Turbo 4 will probably do the same, expanding its market reach and visibility.

Leaked Redmi Turbo 4 Renders Appeared Online

Furthermore, additional renders of the Redmi Turbo 4 have been made public by Weibo users Smart Pikachu and Tech Sailor Popeye (translated from Chinese). The Android phone's symmetrical and thin screen bezels are visible in these renders. It has the same hole punch display design as its predecessor. It seems to have two rear cameras arranged vertically.

In April of this year, the Redmi Turbo 3 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC was introduced in China; however, the phone has yet to be available in other countries. Instead, it introduced the Poco F6, a repackaged Redmi Turbo 3, to foreign markets. The business is anticipated to introduce the Redmi Turbo 4, which is marketed as the Poco F7, worldwide.

Key Differences Between Redmi Turbo 4 and Poco F7

Chipset Variants:

Redmi Turbo 4

It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC, designed to offer excellent performance for mid-range devices.

Poco F7

While it is anticipated that the Poco F7 will also feature the Dimensity 8400, there are rumors that it may come with a more powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, which Qualcomm has not officially announced. This could give the Poco F7 an edge in processing power, especially for gaming and demanding applications.

Camera Configuration

Both devices will feature a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. However, details about additional camera features or configurations might differ, particularly in software optimizations and camera capabilities.

Battery Capacity

According to rumors, both models come with sizable batteries, most likely 6,000mAh. The Poco F7 might, however, provide improvements in battery management or charging rates that could set it apart from the competition.

Display Specifications

A 6.74-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels and a refresh rate of 144 Hz is anticipated for the Redmi Turbo 4, offering fluid images for media consumption and gaming.

Similar display specs might be found in the Poco F7; however, depending on where it stands in the market, it might also have improvements in brightness or color accuracy.

Software and User Experience

The Poco F7 might have a specially designed MIUI for Poco devices, whereas the Redmi Turbo 4 will probably run Xiaomi's HyperOS, which is based on Android. Because each device has distinct features or optimizations, this could impact the user experience.

Design Elements

Although the design language of the two phones is probably going to be similar, the Redmi and Poco lines may have somewhat different branding and aesthetic components to appeal to different consumer tastes.