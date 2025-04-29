5 Unique features of the Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro

Since the launch of the Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro, the tech lovers as well as Smartphone shoppers are buzzing. If you’re wondering what differentiates this latest device as a “pro” smartphone, there are a total of five features that make it a real “pro”. CMF phones are loved by its customers however this time CMF has come up with features that cannot be ignored in the Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Pro-Grade triple camera system

The CMF Phone 2 Pro also pops up with a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 8MP ultra wide camera. This allows you to grab sharp landscapes, detailed portraits and far away subjects. If you love photography or seek sharp and useful shots for social media, this camera system is one more reason to look at the Phone 2 Pro.

An impressive leap in mobile photography is brought by the CMF Phone 2 Pro with a segment first 50MP telephoto lens complete with 2x optical zoom, which enables users to take sharp, detailed shots with zoomed in shots without the quality loss that digital cropping would impose. Its main 50MP camera is equipped with a large 1/1.57-inch sensor which is the biggest in its price range and records more light and hence produces clearer and brighter images even in low light conditions.

The 8MP ultra wide camera with 119.5° field of view adds to the versatility and allows users to take stunning landscapes and group shots with ease.

This is a powerful combination of main, telephoto, and ultra-wide lens, which gives the best in segment camera system, something you would only usually find on much more expensive smartphones. Especially for budget conscious buyers, the CMF Phone 2 Pro practically offers a flagship photography experience that covers a wide range of high quality shooting needs from close up portrait to wide landscape in a flexible and effective way.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Smooth and immersive display

A stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution is what you can enjoy. A high refresh rate results in scrolling, gaming and video watching that is ultra smooth, and vibrant colours with deep blacks bring your content to life. This display will not disappoint you if you want a phone that feels modern and premium every time you unlock it.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Powerful performance with Dimensity 7300 Pro

The Phone 2 Pro runs under the hood on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset and 8GB of RAM. The combination makes for fast, efficient, multitasking and gaming performance, and daily use. CMF Phone 2 Pro powered by this processor, promises a phone that will not slow down or lag, and will keep running demanding apps without a fuss.

Compared to the standard Dimensity 7300 that powers the CMF Phone 1, the new Dimensity 7300 Pro provides a noticeable 10 percent increase in CPU speed, which means that you can enjoy smoother multitasking, faster app launch, and better handling of demanding applications. It also gains 5 percent in graphics performance, adding visual and richer gaming and media consumption. BGMI will also be supported with 120fps gameplay and 1000Hz touch sampling rate for instant response during intense matches and 53% network boost for better online gaming stability.

The Dimensity 7300 Pro is built on an efficient process node to deliver high performance with optimised power consumption to provide longer usage without overheating. In addition, it is 5G compatible for swift downloads and low latency streaming, and when coupled with 8GB RAM (as per rumors), it is a future proof option for power users with the ability to multitask seamlessly on heavy workloads.

Feature CMF Phone 2 Pro (Dimensity 7300 Pro + 8GB RAM) CMF Phone 1 (Dimensity 7300) CPU Architecture 4x Cortex-A78 @ 2.5GHz + 4x Cortex-A55 @ 2GHz 4x Cortex-A78 @ 2.5GHz + 4x Cortex-A55 @ 2GHz CPU Speed 10% faster than standard 7300 (smoother multitasking, faster app launches) Baseline GPU Mali-G615 MC2, 5% graphics boost (richer gaming, smoother visuals) Mali-G615 MC2 RAM 8GB LPDDR5 (rumoured) Typically 6GB/8GB Gaming Features 120fps BGMI support, 1000Hz touch sampling rate, 53% network boost for gaming Standard gaming features AI Accelerator MediaTek 6th Gen NPU (APU 655), 4.8 TOPS (faster AI tasks, camera, voice, etc.) MediaTek NPU 655 Process Node 4nm (high efficiency, less heat, longer battery life) 4nm 5G Support Yes (fast downloads, low latency) Yes Max Camera Support Up to 200MP, 4K HDR video capture, advanced AI camera features Up to 200MP, 4K HDR video Display Support WFHD+ @ 120Hz, FHD+ @ 144Hz (smoother, vibrant visuals) WFHD+ @ 120Hz Storage UFS 3.1 (fast read/write speeds) UFS 2.2/3.1 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, dual 5G SIM, advanced antenna optimisation Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4 Battery & Efficiency Optimised for longer usage, less overheating due to efficient chip design Efficient, but less optimised than Pro Why It Matters Smoother multitasking, better gaming, future-proof, handles demanding apps with ease Good for daily use, but less powerful for heavy tasks



CMF Phone 2 Pro: Long lasting battery with fast charging

The CMF Phone 2 Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging for all day battery and quick charging when you need it. Regardless of whether you’re a heavy user, a traveller, or anyone who detests the sight or notion of being tied to a charger, this reliable battery life is great to have as you will never fear being disconnected and unproductive.

In the current smartphone market, a 5000 mAh battery is a good offering, particularly in the mid-range price segment. Most smartphones in this price range have batteries between 4500 mAh and 5160 mAh, so a 5000 mAh battery makes a device sit comfortably at the higher end of typical battery capacity.

A 5000 mAh battery offers much more usage time than older models with 2000–3000 mAh batteries, offering more than 14–18 hours of web browsing, over 10 hours of video playback, and all day performance for most users. While 5000 mAh batteries are now the standard for phones that want to provide good, all day battery life, flagship and premium mid range phones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Motorola Edge 40 Pro and Honor Magic 6 Pro also use them.

Of course, some models come with battery capacity very slightly larger (5160 or 5500 mAh), but the difference is usually negligible in use. Actual battery life also depends on software optimisation, display type, and processor efficiency, but a 5000 mAh battery is still a benchmark of long lasting battery life in its price category.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Customisable, modern design

Nothing’s CMF Phone 2 Pro is a two tone design with a slim frame and the ability to swap out its back covers. And it comes with Essential Key, a new shortcut button that you can program as a shortcut to your favourite apps or settings. If you have a phone that fits your style and need practical shortcuts, this design will make your phone both stylish and sucker for practical shortcuts.

Why consider the CMF Phone 2 Pro?

The Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro features are created to improve your daily experience from taking photos, gaming, streaming, or even showing off the phone’s unique look. The CMF Phone 2 Pro is a device that’s powerful, stylish and has pro level features at a competitive price, if you want one.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.