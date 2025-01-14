Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Top deals for iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Amazon India has launched Amazon Great Republic Day Sale early Sale access for its prime members starting from January 14 at 12 PM. This sale is similar to Flipkart’s Monumental Sale in terms of the huge discounts on smartphones, electronics, and accessories.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Highlights

iPhone 15 and Samsung S23 Ultra:

Buyers now can get an iPhone 15 for Rs 56,999 by applying offers and credit card options. People who love Android phones can get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for Rs 69,999 through different buying options. Grab 5G phones with no-cost EMI options starting at ₹1,250/month till the sale lasts.

OnePlus 13 Series:

OnePlus 13: Available at ₹64,999 with an exchange bonus of up to ₹7,000.

OnePlus 13R: Available at ₹39,999.

Mobile Accessories: Up to 80% discount on headphones, power banks, chargers, and other accessories.

Best Deals on Mobile Phones

iPhone 15: The base 128GB model is available at ₹56,999 after applying both Amazon’s flat discount of ₹11,901 and SBI credit card offer of ₹1,000. Flipkart is selling the same model at ₹55,999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Available at ₹69,999, a very good discount before the arrival of S25 Ultra on January 22. Although it doesn’t support Samsung’s new 7-year update policy, its high-quality hardware makes it very efficient in its performance for several years.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Date and Time

The Amazon Great Republic sale 2025 will end on January 19, 2025. However, Amazon Prime members can get a head start on the sale beginning from January 13, 2025, at 12 PM, to grab the best deals and discounts.