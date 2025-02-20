Apple discontinues iPhone 14 after iPhone 16e launch: Grab yours while it lasts

Apple has formally discontinued three iPhone models—the iPhone SE (3rd generation), iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus—after the release of the new iPhone 16e. This is a major change in Apple's product strategy, especially since it is the first time that the company has dropped a mainline iPhone from its lineup during the middle of a cycle.

The iPhone 16e, which is priced at ₹59,900, is the outright successor to the iPhone 14 with added improvements such as the high-performance A18 chip, 48MP Fusion camera, and full support for Apple Intelligence, the new AI-based software suite by the company.

Features completely removed from iPhones

The biggest surprise cancellation is the third-generation iPhone SE, which was Apple's cheapest iPhone at ₹47,600. Contrary to past years where Apple launched newer budget options, the iPhone SE has been discontinued entirely with no direct replacement. This implies Apple no longer sells a small iPhone with a home button, Touch ID, or an LCD screen—representing a full shift to Face ID, OLED or premium LCD panels, and USB-C throughout its range.

Due to these alterations, Apple's existing iPhone lineup includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and the recently released iPhone 16e. The dropping of the iPhone 14 from Apple's site reflects a huge change, yet the model will remain on hand through authorized retail partners and resellers for a short period of time.

Apple affordable pricing

For those who like a big-screen iPhone but want it at a lower price, the discontinuation of the iPhone 14 Plus might be a letdown. The iPhone 14 Plus was a cheaper option compared to the Pro Max versions, but with its discontinuation, consumers will have to opt for the more expensive iPhone 15 Plus as their second-best choice.

The iPhone 16e is designed to bridge the gap between the budget-friendly standard iPhone 14 and offer a high-end feature-filled experience at the same price. With a refreshed design, cutting-edge internals, and Apple Intelligence features, it is set to be an appealing option for consumers seeking a middle ground between price and performance. Preorders for the iPhone 16e will go on sale on February 21, and the official launch and shipments will start on February 28.