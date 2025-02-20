iPhone 16e launched: Apple's most affordable 16 series smartphone with A18 chip

Apple officially launched the iPhone 16e, adding a budget-friendly member to the iPhone 16 family that does not compromise on performance. Powered by the A18 chip and Apple's first self-designed cellular modem, the Apple C1, the phone offers seamless performance and outstanding battery life. The iPhone 16e is designed to make advanced features accessible at a lower price point.

iPhone 16e: Price and Availability

iPhone 16e is the new member of Apple's iPhone 16 family that delivers performance and speed similar to its pricier versions at a lower cost. It's priced at Rs 59,900, lower than the original iPhone 16. Pre-bookings will go live on Apple's website this Friday, with official sales launching on February 28.

iPhone 16e: First Impression

Apple officially retired the iconic home button with the release of the iPhone 16e. The new device boasts a revamped design, abandoning the classic Touch ID interface in favor of a Face ID-supported notch. Under the hood, the iPhone 16E is driven by the powerful A18 chip and has Apple Intelligence capabilities, offering greater performance and AI-powered features.

iPhone 16e: Design

The iPhone 16e has a 6.1-inch OLED screen, so it is almost the same size as Apple's regular iPhone 16. Apple now no longer sells a smaller phone than its base model—until the rumored iPhone 17 Air arrives at least.

iPhone 16e: Specifications

The iPhone 16e still has the customizable Action Button but does not have the new Camera Control option available in the iPhone 16 line. It swaps the Lightning port for USB-C to comply with EU standards and is driven by the A18 chip, enabling it to have Apple Intelligence features such as notification summaries—something even the non-Pro iPhone 15 does not have.

Presumably with 8GB RAM, it also increases the base storage to 128GB, doing away with the 64GB variant. Although it only has a single 48MP rear camera, it is still wireless charging-capable and water-resistant IP-rated, thus making it a powerful but affordable addition to the Apple family.

How is it integrated with ChatGPT ?

This affordable iPhone has built-in ChatGPT support within Siri and Writing Tools, enabling users to leverage AI assistance without switching between apps. Additionally, Apple allows users to access ChatGPT for free without requiring an account, making AI-powered features more seamless and convenient.

