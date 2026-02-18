Apple Experience 2026_ Affordable iPhone and new M5 Macs expected

The Apple March 4 event is expected to reveal major product updates, including the iPhone 17e and new M5-powered Macs. Apple is reportedly intending on a special Apple Experience on March 4, 2026 at 9 AM EST (7:30 PM IST) with excitement surrounding new product announcements such as the iPhone 17e and M5-powered Macs. Apple is reportedly calling its global showcase the Apple Experience 2026, hinting at a refreshed product strategy for multiple markets.

Apple Experience 2026: Multi location global event

It will start in New York and will broadcast at the same time in Shanghai (10 AM CST) and London, a move that will mark the entry of Apple into vibrant markets. Although this is yet to be confirmed officially, press invites include a 3D Apple logo in yellow, green, and blue, which is the same colour as leaks of a low-cost MacBook.

iPhone 17e launch: Affordable iOS upgrade

The iPhone 17e launch could introduce Apple’s most affordable modern iPhone with MagSafe support and a redesigned display. The iPhone 17e is rumoured as the next low-end flagship successor made by Apple with potentially no notch at a cost of sacrificing the iPhone's design but likely maintaining the same style. Other major upgrades involve the C1X modem that will enhance high-speed 5G and MagSafe wireless charging - which is finally bringing faster top-ups to the entry-level range. At a relatively competitive price of about $599 (Rs50,000-Rs55,000 in India), it aims at value buyers who desire the modern iOS features but not Pro features, and it currently operates on iOS 19 with some AI additions. With pricing expected between Rs50,000 and Rs55,000, the device could become the most affordable iPhone India buyers can access with flagship features.

Low cost MacBook in playful colours

A low cost MacBook priced under $1000 may target students and casual users looking for macOS performance at Chromebook-level prices. One of the big announcements might be the first sub-1000 (Rs90,700) MacBook, with iPhone 16 Pro-reinvented A18 Pro silicon to deliver snappy performance in a reminiscent sub-13-inch case. It has abandoned dull colours and has bold colours such as light yellow, green, blue, pink, silver, and dark gray aimed at students and casual users. This cost-effectiveness puts Chromebooks to task with the quality of the macOS.

M5 MacBook refresh

The M5 MacBook Air is expected to focus on better battery life and faster AI processing for everyday productivity. To supplement the budget model, anticipate M5-powered Macbook Air with daily efficiency and MacBook Pro versions with M5 Pro/Max processors with creators. These include neural engine boosts of AI tasks, long battery, and mini-LED screens. A low-end desktop or a Mac Studio may creep in as well. Alongside it, the M5 MacBook Pro may bring higher GPU power and neural engine upgrades for creators and developers.

As spring timing matches after the iOS 26.4 betas, it makes Apple the rival of Android flagships and Windows laptops. These announcements signal how new Apple products 2026 could reshape entry-level iPhones and budget Macs. Follow invites and livestream information could transform the inexpensive computing and access to iPhones in India. The Apple event India time is set for 7:30 PM IST, making it easy for Indian users to follow the launch live. The Apple product launch March event could redefine affordable computing and iPhone access for Indian buyers.





