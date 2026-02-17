Upcoming phones in India (Feb 18–19)_ Pixel 10a, Note Edge, Vivo V70 and iPhone 17e

India’s mid-range smartphones segment is heating up in February 2026 with new launches focused on AI, cameras and battery life under Rs60000. In mid-range smartphones, the market in India will be warmed up in the third week of February 2026 due to Google, Infinix, Vivo and perhaps Apple launches. These gadgets are aimed at the price-sensitive consumers who want powerful cameras, batteries, and AI at prices below Rs60000 through Flipkart and official websites. These February 2026 smartphone launches will reshape the affordable premium category in India.

Google Pixel 10a India on February 18

The Google Pixel 10a India launch targets users who want long Android updates and AI camera features under Rs60,000. On February 18, Google will be available on Flipkart only with its Pixel 10a, which has a well-known flat-edged design with a pill-shaped camera island clenched to the rear. It carries a G4/G5 chipset, 62-63 inch FHD+ 120hz AMOLED screen, 48MP two-lens rear cameras, 13MP selfie, and 5,100mAh battery with 23w charging. It comes with seven years of updates, which makes it run Android 16 out-of-box, making it the best option to choose in the case of AI enthusiasts wanting to upgrade their old Pixels. In the color choices of Obsidian, Fog, Berry, and Lavender, the 128/256GB models are expected to cost Rs52000- Rs59000.

Infinix Note Edge launch on February 18

The Infinix Note Edge launch focuses on curved AMOLED display, JBL speakers and big battery at a budget price. On 12 PM IST on February 18, Infinix will launch the Note Edge through Flipkart and features a high-end design that resembles the iPhones with existent curved edges. It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED (120Hz, 4,500 nits, Gorilla Glass 7i), either MediaTek Dimensity 7400 or 7100, up to 8GB RAM, 50MP dual rear cameras, dual JBL speakers, IP65 and has a huge 5,500mAh battery and 45W charging via XOS 16 (Android 16). Below Rs25,000, it would be attractive to style-conscious customers, in Lunar Titanium, Silk Green, Stellar Blue, or Shadow Black.

Vivo V70 Series India launch on February 19

The Vivo V70 series India launch brings flagship-style cameras and fast charging to the mid-range segment. Vivo V70 and V70 Elite will be launched on February 19, with 6.59 inch 1.5K 120Hz OLED (5,000 nits, ultrasonic fingerprint), 6,500mAh battery (90W charging), and OriginOS 6 (six year support). The entry V70 is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 4; Elite is powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 to allow advanced multitasking. The cameras have versatile Zeiss-tuned systems. Pricing begins at Rs45,999 (V70) and Rs51,999 (Elite), Passion Red, Sand Beige, Authentic Black or lemon yellow.

iPhone 17e India rumoured for February 19

The iPhone 17e India launch could make Apple’s ecosystem more accessible for mid-range buyers The iPhone 17e, with Dynamic Island on a 6.1 inch 60Hz OLED, A19 chip (8GB RAM), 48MP single rear camera (telephoto fusion), and MagSafe, may be launched on February 19, a mid-range upgrade to the 16e. It is offering iOS 19 with AI improvements and C1X modem. India prices are expected to be 16e at Rs59,900 (128GB), and up to Rs89,900 (512GB) in Lavender, Black, or White.

The launches provide a variety of choices to the mid-range buyers with a combination of performance, style, and durability as the demand grows in India. These are the biggest upcoming phones India Februarybuyers should watch closely.

These launches show how smartphones under Rs60000 now offer AI, OLED displays and fast charging. Google, Infinix, Vivo, and speculated Apple entries are aimed at Flipkart and official channels based on AI smart and enormous battery. Both phones (Pixel & Infinix) will debut via Flipkart smartphone launch listings and official brand stores. With these launches, the race for the best mid-range phones 2026 officially begins in India.

