iOS 26 Public Beta 2: Release date, features, supported devices, and installation guide

Apple is rolling out iOS 26 Public Beta 2 and it will provide the earliest preview of the biggest iPhone update of the year. The formal roll out of iOS 26 is scheduled to roll out just in time before the iPhone 17 series is released on September 9, 2025, with the majority of its users expected to get by between September 15 and September 19, 2025. Earlier models of iPhones might get the stable release perhaps a week behind newer technologies as Apple has an established plan of gradual rollout. This article talks about everything you must know about iOS 26 Public Beta 2 as an Indian iPhone user, its precise release time, the eligible models of the iPhones, the new features of the Apple Intelligence, User Interface enhancement, and the simple process of installation. So you want to update, or wonder what the beta includes? Here it is, all summarised in one place.
iOS 26: Release time line
iOS 26 Public Beta 2 availability: August 5, 2025
Formally scheduled iOS 26: Most probably on September 15-19, 2025, a week or so before the launch of the iPhone 17 in retail.
Original testers (Beta Program): It is currently available through the Beta Software Program on the Apple site; stable to all users comes in mid-September.
iPhones supported under iOS 26
Apple maintains broad compatibility, but the XS, XS Max and XR variants are no longer supported in favour of newer hardware to support more advanced features.
Supported Models
Processor (Minimum)
iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, 17 Air
A18 series
iPhone 16 series
A17 Pro
iPhone 15 series
A16/A17
iPhone 14 series
A15/A16
iPhone 13 series
A15
iPhone 12 series
A14
iPhone SE (2nd Gen and newer)
A13/A14
iPhone 11, XS, XS Max, and XR will not receive iOS 26.
How to download and install iOS 26
It is straightforward to be registered: either presenting a stable public version (since September) or a beta (today) requires such steps as:
Sign up to the Apple Beta Software Program:
Go to Safari, go to [beta.apple.com], and log in with your Apple ID.
Agree to the beta.
Software Update Set-up:
Connect to the Settings in general > Software Update > Beta Updates.
Select the iOS 26 Public Beta.
You need to download and install:
Click Download and Install.
Put your passcode in and work through prompts; make sure your iphone is over 50 battery life and on wifi.
Before applying a beta, make a device backup through iCloud or computer. Betas can have bugs.
What’s New in iOS 26: Top features
Liquid Glass UI:
iOS 26 introduces the biggest design change in Apple since iOS 7 with the transparent and animated look on icons, menus, and the Control Centre. App graphics are crafted to give the appearance of bending and refracting light; photos and the lock screen have spatial 3D effects.
Apple Intelligence, AI Enhancements:
Live Translation: Real-time translation of languages by Messages, Phone and FaceTime.
Visual Intelligence: The screenshots and photos will automatically tag themselves with context; more intelligent search and AI suggestions in Shortcuts and Reminders.
Image Playground: New tools with creativity of image editing, emoji mixing ("Genmoji"), and 3D space scenes of 2D photos.
Control Centre: New controls with live animation.
Apple Music and Maps: AutoMix becoming DJ-like, more detailed maps with navigation and smarter tracking of order in the Wallet.
Other Highlights:
Personalised backgrounds and polls in Messages
Phone app Phone app Call Screening Identify who is calling you and limit incoming calls to certain people which helps when a particular caller needs to be avoided Call Screening and Hold Assist
New Apple Games app to become one-stop center of gaming
easier media and communication with CarPlay and AirPods
Stronger privacy and parental controls
Certain next-gen AI-enhanced capabilities (Apple Intelligence) demand newer chips, usually an iPhone 15 Pro or newer.
iOS 26: Specifications
Update Name
iOS 26 (Public Beta 2 & Stable Release)
Release Date
September 2025 (official)
Supported iPhones
iPhone 12 series and newer; iPhone SE 2nd gen+
Main UI Feature
Liquid Glass UI, 3D effects
AI Features
Live Translation, Visual Intelligence, Image Playground, Genmoji
Major App Updates
Messages, Phone, Maps, Music, Games
How to Install
Settings > General > Software Update > Download & Install
Beta Access
beta.apple.com (Apple ID required)
Hardware Needed
iPhone 12 or newer for basic; iPhone 15 Pro+ for advanced AI
A drastic redesign, new AI tools, and significant refinements to main applications are included in the iOS 26 update that will be released on your existing iPhones soon after the iPhone 17 enters stores. The public beta is available to early adopters who are keen to explore the new features, but can you please remember to store a back-up of your data (just in case!) and expect a graphically fascinating, more intelligent iPhone experience!
Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.