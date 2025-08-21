Apple iPhone 17 production begins in India ahead of September launch

The production of Apple iPhone 17 series has recently entered into official operation several months before the projected launch date of September 2025, the difference is that this time the manufacturing is being carried out in the new venture of Foxconn in Bengaluru. The step shows that India is gaining prominence in the global supply chain of Apple which is gradually decreasing its reliance on China. The article explores the production of the early version of the iPhone 17 in India, how this will affect the Apple manufacturing strategy and the new information about the upcoming iPhone 17 series and new features and price that the phone would have.

Apple starts iPhone 17 India production: Foxconn’s new Bengaluru plant takes charge

iPhone 17 is now being assembled in the scales of the new Foxconn plant in Devanahalli, Bengaluru. This plant, with a capital investment of about USD 2.8 billion (roughly 25,000 crore Indian rupees), is the second-largest Foxconn facility outside of China, a major transition point in the manufacturing base of Apple. Insiders add that although the smaller scale production is already taking place, process optimisation is being done by engineers based in Taiwan and other countries. At the same, the Chennai plant of Foxconn works on the assembly of iPhone 17, which also creates diversity in Indian production.

The production value of Apple in India increased by 60 percent in the financial year which ended in March 2025 up to a value of USD 22 billion. The popular Apple CEO Tim Cook attested that the production of most iPhones sold in America in June 2025 went on in India. This also highlights the process of transformation of India as a simple consumer economy into a major exporter country. With an increase of about 35-40 million units produced last year and the 60 million-unit range in 2025, it is noting that production will increase in 2025. The export volumes out of India are set to double further stamping India as a strategic location in Apple activities.

What to expect from the iPhone 17 series launch?

Official announcements are expected to be made by Apple on August 26, and its launch will be on September 9, 2025. Pre-orders are expected to commence September 12 and deliveries in India and other markets are likely to take off September 19. Among the devices that are expected to be included in the lineup there will be the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air (previously the Plus variant), iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhones 17 line will be launched together with iOS 17 and iOS 16.6 is going to be published in older products on September 16.

iPhone 17 series: Expected specifications and price

iPhone 17 will incorporate future-proof Apple silicon A17 Bionic chip, improvements in camera systems such as periscope telephoto cameras on Pro models, and smoother screens with ProMotion. Although the design language will likely carry on with the sleek look that Apple has been gradually developing, some advancements in battery life, camera computational photography and 5G functionality will be featured positively.

Predicted iPhone 17 price in India starts at around Rs.79,999 for the base model. New iPhone 17 Air can be sold at a price point of about Rs.89999, but the Pro models will cost more owing to higher component prices & tariffs. The pricing strategy of Apple will come under close review following the pricing changes of the previous generation.

Apple iPhone 17: Expected specifications

Feature iPhone 17 iPhone 17 Air iPhone 17 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Date (India) September 19, 2025 September 19, 2025 September 19, 2025 September 19, 2025 Processor A17 Bionic A17 Bionic A17 Bionic A17 Bionic Display 6.1" OLED, 60Hz ~6.7" OLED, 60Hz 6.1" LTPO OLED, 120Hz ProMotion 6.7" LTPO OLED, 120Hz ProMotion Rear Cameras Dual (Main + Telephoto) Dual Cameras Triple Cameras (Main + Ultra + Periscope) Triple Cameras (Main + Ultra + Periscope) Front Camera 12MP FaceTime 12MP FaceTime 12MP FaceTime 12MP FaceTime Battery Estimated 3,200mAh Larger battery Similar or larger battery Largest battery (5,000mAh+) Price (India, est.) Rs.79,999 Rs.89,999 Rs.1,19,999+ Rs.1,59,999+

The inauguration of iPhone 17 manufacturing in India is a breakthrough in the annals of Apple and the Indian capacity to be a tech manufacturing giant. There is great anticipation in India about the launch of its product, which is expected in a few days, and it remains to be seen how it will work in terms of consumers being subjected to the mix of innovation coupled with expansion of accessibility that Apple strategy intends to bring to India.



