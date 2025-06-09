Apple WWDC 2025: Introducing iOS 26 with exciting new features

This year’s WWDC, scheduled for June 9, 2025, is when Apple plans to present iOS 26, the newest operating system for iPhones. Other upgrades for iOS are coming along with iOS 26 which offers helpful and enjoyable benefits to your daily use of your phone. Here are the new features that you can expect.

iOS 26: New features users can expect

Create your own custom Genmoji

A feature that draws attention in iOS 26 is the new tool called Genmoji for creating creative emojis. Users can use this feature to join any two emojis and make a unique design. As a result, people can find new ways to express their ideas and feelings through messages and social media posts.

Smarter battery mode powered by AI

Artificial intelligence helps Apple to better manage your battery in iOS 26. The advanced AI power mode will pay attention to your phone habits and help save power without your input. Unlike older battery-saving features, this new mode works on its own to save battery power without needing to disable any features.

Live translation goes Real-Time across devices

Starting with iOS 26, real-time translation features will not only be available in the Translate app and Messages, but also in more places in iOS. People can use translation in real time during phone conversations and with their AirPods. Thanks to this, it will be simpler for travelers, students and those who speak various languages to talk with each other on the spot.

A focus on practical daily enhancements

Rather than flashy redesigns, iOS 26 focuses on meaningful improvements that enhance daily iPhone use. From custom emojis and smarter battery life to seamless real-time translation, Apple aims to make its devices more intuitive and user-friendly. While a major update to Siri remains uncertain, Apple continues refining its developer tools behind the scenes.

With iOS 26, iPhone users from all over the world will have a new level of personalisation, ease of use and connectivity. We will show you everything you need to know about the official launch and demonstrations during WWDC 2025!



