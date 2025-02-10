The ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro and RedMagic 10 Pro are two gaming beasts-to-be-battling; in 2025, the realm of the gaming smartphone will be dominated by such devices having speed and efficiency at their core. So, which one is worth watching out for, actually?

This is where the real deal begins-names like performance, display, battery, cooling, cameras taking shots, and price will put forth the real challenge-so let us create a little "study" for you.

ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro vs. RedMagic 10 Pro

Performance: Snapdragon 8 Elite is in Charge

Both phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for performance, so both can handle heavy games you throw their way. ROG Phone 9 Pro has 16GB LPDDR5X and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, while RedMagic 10 Pro has 12GB of RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage.

For those who got higher budget ROG Phone 9 Pro is an Android gaming phone for them which got 16GB of RAM for better multitasking and future-proofing, while both deliver smooth gameplay at base level.

Display: eSports Wonder with High Refresh Rates

Higher refresh rates mean better frame rates, screen tearing, and shutter lag, which is super important for 1 hour of gaming, and that’s what the latest phones will boast about. And these two are fighting for the crown:

ROG Phone 9 Pro has a 6.78" AMOLED screen with 2448 x 1080 pixels and a 165Hz refresh rate.

RedMagic 10 Pro has a 6.8" AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Both have AMOLED, but you will enjoy gaming more on the ROG Phone 9 Pro than the Redmagic 10 Pro, which has a 144Hz maximum refresh rate.

RedMagic 10 Pro - Key Specs

Battery and Charging

Gaming phones are known for their great performance, but here’s how these two compare to each other:

ROG Phone 9 Pro: 6000 mAh with 65 W charging

RedMagic 10 Pro: 5000 mAh with 135 W hypercharging

ROG Phone 9 Pro got it decent with a big 6000 mAh battery made for gamers, but RedMagic brings up the back with 135 W.

ROG Phone 9 Pro - Key Specs

Cooling System: Stay Cool

Gaming gets hot, and both phones are trying to keep them cool in their own way:

ROG Phone 9 Pro: High-end vapor chamber cooling with optional external AeroActive Cooler

RedMagic 10 Pro: Built-in turbofan with liquid cooling

RedMagic 10 Pro has an onboard active cooling fan, while ROG Phone 9 Pro requires an external AeroActive Cooler to reach maximum cooling. If you prefer integrated structure over modular, you’ll love the RedMagic 10 Pro.

Camera: They Are Gaming Phones; Cameras Are Respectable

Photography might not be the first thing on your mind for these gaming phones, but here’s how the cameras stack up:

ROG Phone 9 Pro: 50MP main + 32MP telephoto + 13MP ultra wide, 32MP front

RedMagic 10 Pro: 50MP (main) + 50MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (macro), 16MP front camera

The camera phone in the comparison is the ROG Phone 9 Pro, with a proper camera setup of telephoto and high-resolution selfie lenses.

Price: Premium vs. Value for Money

Asus's ROG Phone 9 Pro is for you if you want higher refresh rates, more RAM, and camera features, as they command a bigger price.

If you're looking for a gaming phone on the lower end of the budget scale, you'll be glad that the RedMagic 10 Pro is significantly cheaper than the ROG Phone 9 Pro.

A budget-friendly gaming phone would be the RedMagic 10 Pro for value for money; otherwise, a truly premium gaming experience would cost accordingly under the ROG Phone 9 Pro.

Specs Comparison - ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro vs. RedMagic 10 Pro

Specification ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro RedMagic 10 Pro Display 6.78-inch AMOLED, 2448 x 1080 pixels, 165Hz refresh rate 6.8-inch AMOLED, 2400 x 1080 pixels, 144Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite RAM 16GB LPDDR5X 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 512GB UFS 4.0 256GB UFS 4.1 Battery 6000mAh, 65W fast charging 5000mAh, 135W fast charging Rear Cameras 50MP (main) + 32MP (telephoto) + 13MP (ultrawide) 50MP (main) + 50MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (macro) Front Camera 32MP 16MP Cooling System Advanced vapor chamber cooling + optional external AeroActive Cooler Built-in turbofan & liquid cooling system Operating System Android 15 Android 15 Weight & Dimensions 163.8 x 77.0 x 8.9 mm; 227g 163.4 x 76.1 x 8.9 mm; 229g

Disclaimer:The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.

Which Gaming Phone Should You Buy?

Buy the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro; want a 165Hz refresh rate, better camera, larger battery, and bigger RAM for multitasking. Buy the RedMagic 10 Pro if you want it to come with a built-in cooling fan, 135W ultra-fast charging, and a cheaper gaming phone.

They are both great choices for 2025, as the top of the crop: the only variation lies in display smoothness, battery life, or cost.





