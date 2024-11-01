Asus ROG Phone 9 series: What to Expect from the Gaming Phone?

It has been revealed that the Asus ROG Phone 9 series will debut on 19 November in a few international countries. Essential aspects of the lineup have been formally hinted at. Meanwhile, a picture of the design and fresh information about the following phones have appeared online. The firm has yet to disclose the number of phones in time to bed their names. As the successor to the previous Asus ROG Phone 8 and Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro, it is anticipated to come in a base and a Pro variant.

What to expect from the Asus ROG Phone 9 series?

With its cutting-edge features, the awaited ASUS ROG Phone 9 series, which will go on sale on 19 November 2024, is expected to enhance mobile gaming performance. The ROG Phone 9 series, powered by the most recent Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, provides superb gaming performance for even the most challenging games. It is expected to have an advanced cooling mechanism that will keep the tablet cool throughout long gaming sessions. A high-refresh-rate display is another feature that gamers should expect for fluid, engaging gameplay. It is also rumoured that the series will feature an updated camera system with better low-light and video recording capabilities and IP68 dust and water protection for increased endurance. The phones will likely include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for safe and easy access. Although the precise model lineup is still unknown, fans expect at least two versions: a Pro and a standard model.

Asus ROG Phone 9: Design

A Weibo post from tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) revealed the design of the Asus ROG Phone 9. With a rear camera module design akin to the current ROG Phone 8, the phone is available in black and white. Mini LEDs can be seen toward the bottom, and the brand logo is in the centre of the rear panel.

Features of the Asus ROG Phone 9

According to the tipster's post, the Asus ROG Phone 9 will include a flat, 185Hz LTPO display. It is expected to have an enhanced AniMe Vision function and an IP68-rated construction for resistance to water and dust. According to reports, the phone will also have AI capabilities. It has been revealed that the Asus ROG Phone 9 series will support AniMe Vision, AI-backed cameras, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU. According to earlier reports, the base version will feature 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. A 5,800mAh battery that supports 65W cable charging might power the phone. The phone is anticipated to come with a ROG UI based on Android 15. A 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixel) Samsung Flexible LTPO AMOLED panel with 2,500 nits of peak brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, always-on display, and HDR10 support is expected to be featured in the Asus ROG Phone 9 variant. It is anticipated that an in-display fingerprint sensor will be included for security.

A New Leak of the Asus ROG Phone 9 Indicates What to Expect.

A triple back camera configuration, consisting of a 1/1.56-inch 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 5-megapixel macro camera, is anticipated for the Asus ROG Phone 9.

