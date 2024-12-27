In an era of social media and continuous content creation, taking stunning photos has never been more important. Many of the top camera phones offer great shooting capabilities without breaking the bank as 2024 draws near. From smartphones with excellent cameras to those with the most advanced cameras, there are plenty of alternatives for every budget. Whether you're looking for the best smartphones for photography or phones with the greatest cameras, this year's collection offers incredible devices that satisfy a variety of needs. In order to help you choose the greatest device to take amazing pictures that will enhance your photography efforts and social media presence, let's look at the top camera phones. Here is a list of Best Camera Phones Under ₹15,000. Consider the Infinix Note 40X if you want excellent pictures or if you are a Samsung fan you may consider the Samsung Galaxy M32 or the Moto G64 or the Realme Narzo Series and the most trending Xiaomi Redmi Series.

Best Camera Phones Under ₹15,000

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

Samsung’s Galaxy M35 5G offers a versatile triple camera setup with a 64MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro lens, allowing you to capture everything from landscapes to close-ups. The 16MP front camera ensures quality selfies, while the 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and 6,000mAh battery make it a reliable all-rounder for daily use and photography.

Realme P1 5G

The Realme P1 5G features a capable 50MP dual rear camera setup that excels in daylight photography, delivering vibrant and sharp images. Its 16MP selfie camera is great for social media, and the phone’s 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display makes viewing your photos a pleasure. With 5G support and a 5,000mAh battery, it’s a solid choice for camera lovers who also want modern connectivity.

CMF Phone 1

CMF Phone 1 is another strong contender, boasting a 50MP main camera with a high-quality sensor and a 16MP front camera. It’s praised for its impressive playback quality and display resolution, ensuring your photos look stunning on its 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and 5,000mAh battery add to its appeal for everyday photography and performance.

Infinix Note 40X

For a number of strong reasons, including its remarkable camera skills and distinctive features, the Infinix Note 40X is regarded as one of the Best Camera Phones Under ₹15,000. It features a powerful 108MP rear camera, making it ideal for photography enthusiasts. The phone also includes a large display and a capable processor for smooth performance. A dedicated 108MP mode on the Infinix Note 40X takes full-resolution pictures for users who wish to trim or print their shots without sacrificing quality. This setting is especially helpful for landscape photography or any situation where attention to detail is crucial. AI improvements built inside the camera optimize image processing, improving dynamic range and color reproduction. It also has several shooting modes, such as a sky shop mode that boosts creativity by letting users add preloaded skies to their photos. The 8MP sensor on the front-facing camera has a dual LED flash, which helps it function well in low light. It is perfect for posting on social media because it takes crisp, detailed selfies with natural skin tones.

Samsung Galaxy M32

Known for its versatile quad-camera setup and vibrant Super AMOLED display. It offers excellent photo quality across various conditions. With its remarkable quad-camera setup—a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor—the Samsung Galaxy M32 is regarded as the Best Camera Phones Under ₹15,000 in its price range. This adaptable setup allows users to take beautiful pictures in various settings, from wide-angle vistas to in-depth close-ups. The ultra-wide lens offers a 123-degree field of view, making it ideal for group photos and stunning vistas, while the 64MP sensor guarantees high-resolution images with exceptional clarity. The 20MP front camera is perfect for social media fans because it has features like the bokeh effect for stunning selfies. Samsung's image processing technology, which improves color accuracy and dynamic range and guarantees vivid and lifelike photos, is another advantage of the Galaxy M32. The Samsung Galaxy M32 is an excellent option for those who enjoy photography on a budget because it combines high-resolution sensors and intuitive functionality.

Moto G64

It offers a solid camera experience focusing on low-light performance and a large battery capacity that ensures extended usage. The Moto G64's remarkable dual-camera setup—which includes an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS)—makes it the Best Camera Phones Under ₹15,000. The OIS helps minimize blur in low-light situations, improving overall image quality, while the high-resolution primary sensor produces crisp, colorful photographs, even in well-lit environments. The ultra-wide camera is adaptable to various shooting scenarios because it can capture wide-angle images and do macro photography. Furthermore, the 16MP front camera produces excellent selfies for sharing, making it ideal for social media fans. Users seeking bright photos will find the Moto G64's image processor to provide warm, saturated colors. The Moto G64 offers a complete camera experience that is unique in its class thanks to features like HDR, multiple shooting settings, and 1080p video recording.

Realme Narzo Series

The Narzo 70x and Narzo 50A provide good camera capabilities at competitive prices, making them excellent options for budget-conscious buyers. Because of its amazing features designed for photography aficionados and its adaptable camera configurations, the Realme Narzo series is considered among the Best Camera Phones Under ₹15,000. For example, the 48MP primary camera on the Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 30 models produces obvious high-resolution photos and is appropriate for various lighting settings. Among its unique features are a macro lens that enables detailed close-up images from as close as 4 cm and a 119° ultra-wide-angle lens that lets users take group and broad landscape photos. The series also has advanced photography modes like Super Nightscape, which uses AI algorithms to improve low-light performance and guarantee crisp, brilliant nighttime images. Beautiful selfies are made possible by the front-facing cameras' AI beauty upgrades. With these features, the Realme Narzo series offers a whole camera experience that distinguishes itself in the low-cost market, appealing to amateur and professional photographers seeking quality and adaptability.

Xiaomi Redmi Series

Because of its remarkable camera technology and features that meet various photographic needs, the Xiaomi Redmi series is regarded as one of the Best Camera Phones Under ₹15,000. High-resolution sensors are a feature of models like the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus and Redmi Note 11 Pro. Some of these models are ideal for both professional and amateur photographers because of their 200MP or 108MP primary cameras, which capture extraordinarily detailed images. The Redmi series is notable for its versatile camera setups, which often include multiple lenses, including macro, ultra-wide, and depth sensors, allowing users to experiment with different photography styles. AI enhancements, night mode capabilities, and advanced shooting settings (such as Pro mode and HDR) are more upgrades that enhance image quality and use. Users seeking value in their smartphone purchases are catered to by the Redmi models' reliable features and high-resolution cameras. Xiaomi's advanced image processing algorithms, which ensure vibrant colors and sharp details in various lighting conditions, further solidify the Redmi series' position as a top choice for people searching for high-quality photography on a budget.

Amazon summer sale: Best Camera Phones Under 15000

Phone Model Amazon Sale Price (₹) Rear Camera Setup Front Camera Display Notable Camera Features CMF Phone 1 13,710 50MP + 2MP 16MP 6.67" AMOLED, 120Hz High-res main sensor, clear selfies Realme P1 5G 13,728 50MP + 2MP 16MP 6.67" AMOLED, 120Hz Good daylight shots, vibrant colors Infinix Note 40X 14,999 108MP + 2MP 8MP 6.78" FHD+, 120Hz 108MP sensor for detailed photos Samsung Galaxy M35 5G 13,999 50MP + 8MP + 2MP 13MP 6.6" Super AMOLED, 120Hz Versatile triple camera, wide-angle lens Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 14,499 50MP + 2MP 16MP 6.67" AMOLED, 120Hz AI camera features, fast focus iQOO Z10x 13,499 50MP + 2MP 8MP 6.72" LCD, 120Hz Reliable shots, good for social media vivo T4X 13,999 50MP + 2MP 8MP 6.72" LCD, 120Hz Balanced camera, strong battery life

Prices and availability may vary with ongoing Amazon offers and stock.