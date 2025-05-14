Subscribe

Best mobile phones under Rs 45000 in India: Deals on Amazon under Rs.45000

Here are some of the latest and best options available right now, each with a unique feature that makes it stand out. Read further to know more about Best mobile phones under Rs 45000 in India that are latest.

Preeti Anand
New Update
Are you looking for a powerful smartphone under Rs 45,000? There are many phones in the market these days under this price category. Samsung galaxy has its own different range of phones and OnePlus phones are sturdy with latest features. Then there are Vivo phones and Xiaomi phones that cannot be ignored. From so many options it can be challenging to choose the right pick for you. Here are some of the latest and best options available right now, each with a unique feature that makes it stand out. Read further to know more about Best mobile phones under Rs 45000 in India that are latest.

Best mobile phones under Rs 45000 in India 

Here is the list of latest mobile phones under Rs 45000 in India.

OnePlus 13R 5G

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 8-16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage are all part of the OnePlus 13R 5G package. Its 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5 K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, takes visuals to the next level and its gigantic 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charge won’t have you scramble for a plug halfway through the day. Special features of Glove Mode or Aqua Touch allow it to be a practically usable phone in cold or wet environments. Priced from Rs.42,999, it provides four years of Android support along with six years of security updates, a future proof device indeed.

What makes it the right pick: Near-flagship performance

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Samsung’s Galaxy A56 5G has a stylish metal and glass body, bright 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display at 120Hz refresh rate. It offers seamless daily performance. 50MP primary camera makes sharp, colorful photos, and Samsung delivers six years of Android updates and security patches. Coming in various RAM and storage configurations, it is a strong contender among those who are after reliability and longevity.

What makes it the right pick: Long-term software support

Vivo V50 5G

Vivo V50 5G has a beautiful 6.78 – inch AMOLED screen (120Hz refresh  rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip. It has sound camera functionality with 50MP sensors at the front and rear end. Its unique sell point is its IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, which makes it a durable device under Rs 45,000. The 6,000mAh battery 90W fast charging will keep you-powered all day long.

What makes it the right pick: Durability with IP68/IP69 ratings

Xiaomi 14 Civi 5G

Xiaomi 14 Civi 5G gets its design from the Xiaomi’s flagship 14 series and provides a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits brightness, 12-bit AMOLED display. An impressive performer using the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, it has smooth performance. The Leica -bently triple-camera arrangement featuring a 50MP main sensor takes bold and colorful pictures. It starts at Rs.39,999 – ideal for those who want your two top functions, photography and premium looks, without dipping into their bank account. 

What makes it the right pick: Premium design and Leica camera system

Feature

OnePlus 13R 5G

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Vivo V50 5G

Xiaomi 14 Civi 5G

Price (Starting)

R.s42,998 (12GB + 256GB)

Rs.38,999 (8GB + 128GB)

Rs.34,999 (8GB + 128GB)

Rs.30,999 (8GB + 256GB)

Display

6.78" AMOLED, 1264 x 2780 px, 120Hz

6.7" Super AMOLED, 1080 x 2340 px, 120Hz

6.77" AMOLED, 1080 x 2392 px, 120Hz

6.55" AMOLED, 1236 x 2750 px, 120Hz

Processor

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Octa-core 3.3 GHz

Exynos 1580, Octa-core 2.9 GHz

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, Octa-core 2.63 GHz

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, Octa-core 3 GHz

RAM

12GB / 16GB

8GB / 12GB

8GB / 12GB

8GB / 12GB

Storage

256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1

128GB / 256GB

128GB / 256GB / 512GB

256GB / 512GB UFS 4.0

Rear Cameras

50MP + 50MP + 8MP

50MP + 12MP + 5MP

50MP (Wide) + 50MP (Ultra-wide)

50MP + 50MP + 12MP

Front Camera

16MP

12MP

50MP

32MP + 32MP (Dual front cameras)

Battery

6000mAh, 80W fast charging

5000mAh, 45W fast charging

6000mAh, 90W fast charging

4700mAh, 67W fast charging

Operating System

Android 15, OxygenOS

Android 15, One UI

Android 15, Funtouch OS 15

Android 14, MIUI

Special Features

Glove Mode, Aqua Touch, 4 years Android updates

Sleek metal-glass design, 6 years software support

IP68/IP69 water & dust resistance

Leica-branded camera, premium design

Weight

~199.5g

Not specified

189g

Not specified

Price Range

Rs.42,998 - Rs.47,998

Rs.38,999 - Rs.44,999

Rs.34,999 - Rs.40,999

Rs.30,999 - Rs.44,999 (Limited Edition)

These phones offer a great balance of performance, display quality, camera capabilities, and battery life-all under Rs 45,000. Choose the one that best fits your needs and budget!

Amazon deals on mobile phones under Rs.45000

Model

Display

Processor

RAM/Storage

Camera (Rear/Front)

Battery / Charging

Key Feature

Amazon Price (Rs)

OnePlus 13R 5G

6.78" AMOLED, 1.5K, 120Hz

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Up to 16GB/512GB

50MP+8MP+2MP / 16MP

6,000mAh / 80W

Near-flagship performance

42,999

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

6.7" Super AMOLED, 120Hz

Exynos 1580

8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB

50MP+12MP+5MP / 12MP

5,000mAh / 45W

6 years software support

41,999 – 44,999

Vivo V50 5G

6.78" AMOLED, 120Hz

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

Up to 12GB/256GB

50MP / 50MP

6,000mAh / 90W

IP68/IP69 durability

39,999

Xiaomi 14 Civi 5G

6.55" AMOLED, 120Hz, 12-bit

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

Up to 12GB/512GB

50MP+50MP+12MP / 32MP+32MP

4,700mAh / 67W

Leica camera, premium design

39,999

OPPO Reno13 Pro

6.7" AMOLED, 120Hz

MediaTek Dimensity 9200

12GB/256GB

50MP+8MP+2MP / 32MP

5,000mAh / 80W

Slim design, fast charging

42,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

6.4" Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz

Exynos 2200

8GB/256GB

50MP+12MP+8MP / 10MP

4,500mAh / 25W

Flagship features, compact size

44,999

Note:

  • Prices and availability may vary with ongoing Amazon deals and bank offers.

  • Some models may offer additional discounts, exchange offers, or no-cost EMI on Amazon.

  • Check Amazon’s product page for the latest deals and colour options.

 

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.

