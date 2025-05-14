Best mobile phones under Rs 45000 in India: Deals on Amazon under Rs.45000

Are you looking for a powerful smartphone under Rs 45,000? There are many phones in the market these days under this price category. Samsung galaxy has its own different range of phones and OnePlus phones are sturdy with latest features. Then there are Vivo phones and Xiaomi phones that cannot be ignored. From so many options it can be challenging to choose the right pick for you. Here are some of the latest and best options available right now, each with a unique feature that makes it stand out. Read further to know more about Best mobile phones under Rs 45000 in India that are latest.

Best mobile phones under Rs 45000 in India

Here is the list of latest mobile phones under Rs 45000 in India.

OnePlus 13R 5G

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 8-16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage are all part of the OnePlus 13R 5G package. Its 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5 K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, takes visuals to the next level and its gigantic 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charge won’t have you scramble for a plug halfway through the day. Special features of Glove Mode or Aqua Touch allow it to be a practically usable phone in cold or wet environments. Priced from Rs.42,999, it provides four years of Android support along with six years of security updates, a future proof device indeed.

What makes it the right pick: Near-flagship performance

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Samsung’s Galaxy A56 5G has a stylish metal and glass body, bright 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display at 120Hz refresh rate. It offers seamless daily performance. 50MP primary camera makes sharp, colorful photos, and Samsung delivers six years of Android updates and security patches. Coming in various RAM and storage configurations, it is a strong contender among those who are after reliability and longevity.

What makes it the right pick: Long-term software support

Vivo V50 5G

Vivo V50 5G has a beautiful 6.78 – inch AMOLED screen (120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip. It has sound camera functionality with 50MP sensors at the front and rear end. Its unique sell point is its IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, which makes it a durable device under Rs 45,000. The 6,000mAh battery 90W fast charging will keep you-powered all day long.

What makes it the right pick: Durability with IP68/IP69 ratings

Xiaomi 14 Civi 5G

Xiaomi 14 Civi 5G gets its design from the Xiaomi’s flagship 14 series and provides a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits brightness, 12-bit AMOLED display. An impressive performer using the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, it has smooth performance. The Leica -bently triple-camera arrangement featuring a 50MP main sensor takes bold and colorful pictures. It starts at Rs.39,999 – ideal for those who want your two top functions, photography and premium looks, without dipping into their bank account.

What makes it the right pick: Premium design and Leica camera system

Feature OnePlus 13R 5G Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Vivo V50 5G Xiaomi 14 Civi 5G Price (Starting) R.s42,998 (12GB + 256GB) Rs.38,999 (8GB + 128GB) Rs.34,999 (8GB + 128GB) Rs.30,999 (8GB + 256GB) Display 6.78" AMOLED, 1264 x 2780 px, 120Hz 6.7" Super AMOLED, 1080 x 2340 px, 120Hz 6.77" AMOLED, 1080 x 2392 px, 120Hz 6.55" AMOLED, 1236 x 2750 px, 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Octa-core 3.3 GHz Exynos 1580, Octa-core 2.9 GHz Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, Octa-core 2.63 GHz Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, Octa-core 3 GHz RAM 12GB / 16GB 8GB / 12GB 8GB / 12GB 8GB / 12GB Storage 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 128GB / 256GB 128GB / 256GB / 512GB 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.0 Rear Cameras 50MP + 50MP + 8MP 50MP + 12MP + 5MP 50MP (Wide) + 50MP (Ultra-wide) 50MP + 50MP + 12MP Front Camera 16MP 12MP 50MP 32MP + 32MP (Dual front cameras) Battery 6000mAh, 80W fast charging 5000mAh, 45W fast charging 6000mAh, 90W fast charging 4700mAh, 67W fast charging Operating System Android 15, OxygenOS Android 15, One UI Android 15, Funtouch OS 15 Android 14, MIUI Special Features Glove Mode, Aqua Touch, 4 years Android updates Sleek metal-glass design, 6 years software support IP68/IP69 water & dust resistance Leica-branded camera, premium design Weight ~199.5g Not specified 189g Not specified Price Range Rs.42,998 - Rs.47,998 Rs.38,999 - Rs.44,999 Rs.34,999 - Rs.40,999 Rs.30,999 - Rs.44,999 (Limited Edition)

These phones offer a great balance of performance, display quality, camera capabilities, and battery life-all under Rs 45,000. Choose the one that best fits your needs and budget!

Amazon deals on mobile phones under Rs.45000

Model Display Processor RAM/Storage Camera (Rear/Front) Battery / Charging Key Feature Amazon Price (Rs) OnePlus 13R 5G 6.78" AMOLED, 1.5K, 120Hz Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Up to 16GB/512GB 50MP+8MP+2MP / 16MP 6,000mAh / 80W Near-flagship performance 42,999 Samsung Galaxy A56 5G 6.7" Super AMOLED, 120Hz Exynos 1580 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB 50MP+12MP+5MP / 12MP 5,000mAh / 45W 6 years software support 41,999 – 44,999 Vivo V50 5G 6.78" AMOLED, 120Hz Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Up to 12GB/256GB 50MP / 50MP 6,000mAh / 90W IP68/IP69 durability 39,999 Xiaomi 14 Civi 5G 6.55" AMOLED, 120Hz, 12-bit Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Up to 12GB/512GB 50MP+50MP+12MP / 32MP+32MP 4,700mAh / 67W Leica camera, premium design 39,999 OPPO Reno13 Pro 6.7" AMOLED, 120Hz MediaTek Dimensity 9200 12GB/256GB 50MP+8MP+2MP / 32MP 5,000mAh / 80W Slim design, fast charging 42,999 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 6.4" Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz Exynos 2200 8GB/256GB 50MP+12MP+8MP / 10MP 4,500mAh / 25W Flagship features, compact size 44,999

Note:

Prices and availability may vary with ongoing Amazon deals and bank offers.

Some models may offer additional discounts, exchange offers, or no-cost EMI on Amazon.

Check Amazon’s product page for the latest deals and colour options.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.