Smartphones Under Rs.20000: Poco X6 Pro, iQOO Z9 And More

There are plenty of phones in the market under the Rs.20,000 category. And it is very difficult to pick the best one as each phone in the market has some or the other special features that one cannot resist. From Infinix to Oneplus and many other brands like iQoo, Motorola have Smartphones Under Rs.20000. Read further as we have mentioned the best Smartphones Under Rs.20000.

Smartphones Under Rs.20000

Infinix Note 40 Pro

The Infinix Note 40 Pro's has a massive 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED screen, features a smooth refresh rate of 120 Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 CPU, which is based on 6nm technology. In addition to a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro sensor, users can expect a 108MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS). A 32MP front camera is included for taking selfies. The Infinix Note 40 Pro boasts a 5,000mAh battery and 45W rapid charging. There is also compatibility for 20W Wireless MagCharge. JBL-powered stereo speakers, an infrared sensor, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and IP53 certification are further features. It is a good option for Smartphones Under Rs.20000

Reasons to Buy

Magnetic Wireless Charging: MagCharge technology, similar to Apple’s MagSafe, with an included MagCase.

High-Quality Display: 6.67-inch 10-bit AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR support.

Powerful Performance: MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage (no microSD slot).

Camera Capabilities: 108 MP primary camera with OIS, two 2 MP depth & macro cameras, 32 MP selfie camera.

Battery & Charging: 5000 mAh battery, 45W fast charging.

Audio Experience: JBL-powered stereo speakers for immersive sound.

OnePlus Nord CE 4

The OnePlus Nord CE4 is a good phone under the category of Smartphones Under Rs.20000. It boasts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels. Supported features include 210Hz touch sampling, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 10-bit color depth, and HDR 10+ color certification. The Nord CE 4 5G is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. The device's back is equipped with two cameras: a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens. A 16MP front camera is used for selfies and video

Reasons to Buy

Powerful Performance: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage for smooth multitasking.

High-Quality Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1100 nits peak brightness.

Camera Capabilities: 50 MP primary + 8 MP ultra-wide camera, supports 4K video recording at 30 fps.

Battery & Charging: 5500 mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging for long-lasting power.

Design & Build: Polycarbonate frame, IP54 water/dust resistance, and premium color options (Celadon Marble & Dark Chrome).

Software Experience: OxygenOS 14 (Android 14) with AI-enabled features and a clean, customizable UI.

Additional Features: NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Competitive Pricing: Starts at ₹21,723 (8GB + 128GB), making it a strong mid-range contender.

Poco X6 Pro

The Poco X6 Pro's 6.67-inch AMOLED screen can reach a maximum brightness of 1800 nits and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC and a Mali-G615 GPU to handle demanding graphical tasks. Along with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro lens, the X6 Pro boasts a 64MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) for photography. It also features a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. This device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W quick charging and is another great option for Smartphones Under Rs.20000. It runs the latest version of Android 14 with Xiaomi's HyperOS overlay, has an IR blaster, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an IP54 rating.

Reasons to Buy

Premium Display: 6.67-inch CrystalRes 1.5K Flow AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 480Hz touch sampling for smooth and vibrant visuals.

Powerful Performance: MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra chipset ensures top-tier gaming and multitasking.

Versatile Camera Setup: 64MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro for dynamic photography, with 4K video recording and Night Mode.

Long-Lasting Battery: 5000mAh battery with 67W turbo charging for fast and efficient power replenishment.

Sleek Design: Premium build with a vegan leather option and IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Advanced Security: In-display fingerprint sensor and AI Face Unlock for secure and fast access.

Competitive Pricing: A feature-packed mid-range smartphone offering great value for money.

iQOO Z9

The iQOO Z9 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core CPU. The 6.67-inch AMOLED display creates vibrant colors and fluid visuals at a refresh rate of 120 Hz. While a 16MP camera on the front takes clear selfies, the back camera setup consists of a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. Its 128GB internal storage and 8GB of RAM provide plenty of space for movies and programs. It is a good option for Smartphones Under Rs.20000. The phone's 5000mAh battery allows for 44W quick charging, and it runs Android v14. Also supported are two 5G SIM cards.

​​Reasons to Buy

Powerful Performance: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (or Snapdragon 778G in some variants) ensures smooth gaming and multitasking.

High-Quality Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz (or 144Hz in some models) refresh rate and HDR support for immersive visuals.

Camera Capabilities: 50 MP primary + 2 MP depth sensor for decent photography, with a 16 MP front camera for high-quality selfies.

Battery & Charging: 5000 mAh (or 6000 mAh in some variants) with 44W or 80W fast charging for long-lasting usage.

Design & Build: Sleek design with plastic or graphite finish, available in stylish colors like Brushed Green and Graphene Blue.

Software Experience: Funtouch OS 14 (Android 14) with a clean UI and minimal bloatware, though only two years of updates.

Additional Features: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for seamless connectivity and security.

Competitive Pricing: An affordable mid-range option with a great balance of features and performance.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo has a 6.4-inch LTPO pOLED screen. It is a very good choice for Smartphones Under Rs.20000. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The entertainment experience is enhanced by two stereo speakers that enable Dolby Atmos. One of the internal parts of the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. For individuals who enjoy shooting photos, the Moto Edge 50 Neo features a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom. A 32MP front-facing camera makes for great selfies.

Reasons to Buy

Premium Display: 6.4-inch pOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, Super HD (1220p) resolution, and HDR10+ for vivid visuals.

Powerful Performance: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset ensures smooth multitasking and gaming.

Versatile Camera Setup: 50MP primary (PDAF & OIS) + 13MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto for diverse photography, with 4K video recording.

Fast & Wireless Charging: 4310mAh battery with 68W fast charging and 15W wireless charging for convenience.

Sleek & Durable Design: Lightweight build with Corning Gorilla Glass protection for durability.

Seamless Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C for fast and stable connections.

Enhanced Security: On-screen fingerprint reader, Face Unlock, and ThinkShield security.

Stock Android Experience: Runs on Android 14 with a clean UI and minimal bloatware.

These phones are great options for Smartphones Under Rs.20000. You can pick the best phone as per your choice. These phones are the latest and have the best and latest features. Happy Shopping!



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.