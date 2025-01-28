Best Oppo Phone under Rs.15000: Phones that Deliver Big and Cost Less

Oppo is a well known brand. There are so many customers that have an Oppo phone as Oppo provides good premium features at a budgeted price. These phones are incomparable when it comes to their display quality, processors, cameras and more. Who wouldn't want a phone with good features and a low price? Well, to make it easy for you, we’ve curated a list of Best Oppo Phone under Rs.15000. The reasons to buy the phone are mentioned too.

OPPO K12x

The OPPO K12x provides military-grade durability. It has a 360° Damage-Proof Armour Body. It is the main feature that makes it stand out in the low-cost smartphone market. It also has a IP54 designation. Usually these features are not found in regular phones. This makes it resistant to dust and splashes, complements this function and guarantees that it can endure daily usage without sacrificing performance or style. Therefore it is one of the most sturdy phones of Oppo. The 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen of the OPPO K12x has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is perfect for gaming, streaming, and daily work because of its fast refresh rate, which guarantees fluid scrolling and an engaging viewing experience. The AMOLED panel's brilliant colors and deep blacks improve media consumption and offer a remarkable visual experience.

Built with a 360° damage-proof armor body and MIL-STD-810H certification for enhanced durability.

A robust 5000 mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging keeps you powered throughout the day.

Features AI LinkBoost technology for stable network connections even in challenging environments.

Priced at approximately ₹12,999, offering excellent value for money in its category.







OPPO A3X

The MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability of the OPPO A3X is the main factor that makes it stand out. It is a mid-range smartphone market. This special function makes sure the phone can survive hard conditions like shocks and exposure to liquids. It is apt for those who lead busy lifestyles, have infants or work in demanding situations. The 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen of the OPPO A3X has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The OPPO A3X gives fluid animations and responsive touch interactions. It is possible by fast refresh rate, which also makes for a smoother visual experience, particularly when navigating and playing games. By making routine actions feel more effortless and pleasurable, it improves the user experience overall.

MIL-STD-810H compliant design offers military-grade shock resistance and IP54 water/dust resistance.

It is affordable as it costs Rs.8,999. It offers great value for the features provided.

You can enjoy a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid scrolling and enhanced gaming experiences.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It ensures smooth multitasking and performance.









OPPO A59 5G

The OPPO A59 5G stands out in the mid-range smartphone market. It has a 36-Month Fluency Protection feature. This feature guarantees that the gadget will continue to operate at its best for a considerable amount of time. It automatically solves issues with software deterioration and lag that are frequently connected to low-cost smartphones. It is for consumers who want a gadget that remains responsive and seamless. This long-term usage is a big plus point and adds to the credibility of the phone. The 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen of the OPPO A59 5G has a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Now, while you are browsing or playing games, this fast refresh rate improves responsiveness. It allows for smoother scrolling, which improves the user experience overall. Doesn't that sound too good to be true! Well, It is perfect for those who spend time outdoors because of its sunlight display feature, which guarantees vision even in bright outdoor situations.

With 36-Month Fluency Protection, enjoy smooth performance without lag over time.

The 90Hz refresh rate and sunlight display enhance visual experiences for gaming and media consumption.

A large 5000mAh battery ensures all-day usage, perfect for heavy users.

Equipped with 33W SUPERVOOC charging, quickly recharge your device to keep up with your busy lifestyle.

Comes with up to 128GB storage, expandable via microSD, providing plenty of space for apps and media.

OPPO A16

The OPPO A16 has an enormous 5000mAh battery. It is the main reason it distinguishes out in the low-cost smartphone market. It is for people who depend on their smartphones throughout the day. This is a special function that guarantees that users can enjoy prolonged usage without the need for regular recharging. It has a 13 MP primary camera and two 2 MP sensors (one for macro photography and one for depth sensing). The OPPO A16 boasts a multipurpose triple rear camera configuration. Moreover, this camera system is a fantastic option for budget-conscious photographers. Tt has AI features that enable users to take beautiful pictures in a variety of settings.

It has a 5000mAh battery. It ensures all-day usage and it is perfect for heavy users who need their phone to last.

It is a low budget phone that costs Rs.11,990. It offers excellent value for the features provided.

Features like AI Beautification and Dazzling Mode enhance photo quality, allowing for vibrant and clear images.

It is light weight as it weighs only 190 grams. That makes it easy to carry and handle throughout the day.







OPPO F19 Pro

The OPPO F19 Pro has an AI Highlight Portrait Video function. This function maximizes video performance in both bright and low light conditions. This is the main reason the OPPO F19 Pro stands out. This special feature makes it especially enticing for people who like vlogging or posting high-quality video content on social media. This feature enables users to take beautiful video portraits with improved clarity and color accuracy. It has a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and two more sensors for macro and depth photography. Moreover, the OPPO F19 Pro boasts a flexible quad-camera configuration. This all-inclusive camera system is a great option for photography fans. It enables users to capture high-quality images under a variety of circumstances.