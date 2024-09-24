Best Phone Under 20000: Moto G85, iPhone 11 and More (September 2024)

A new era in mobile communication has begun with the introduction of 5G technology, which promises lightning-fast download rates, low latency, and improved user experiences. You're in luck if you're looking for a new smartphone that costs less than Rs. 20,000! Numerous devices with unique features and functionality fall into this price bracket. Every need and choice may be satisfied by a 5G phone thanks to features like strong CPUs, long-lasting batteries, gorgeous screens, and state-of-the-art cameras. Let's look at the top choices from the list of the Best Phone Under 20000

Advertisment

Moto G85- Rs.19797

With its starting price of Rs. 19,797 in India, the Moto G85 is an excellent option for anyone searching for a feature-rich smartphone on a limited budget or for the Best Phone Under 20000. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage—plenty of room for games, apps, and video—this pricing is for the entry-level model. Three stylish shades are available: Olive Green, Cobalt Blue, and Urban Grey. The Moto G85 is powered by a solid Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 CPU. This octa-core chipset combines a hexa-core configuration, 2 GHz cores, and 2.3 GHz twin cores to deliver smooth everyday work and multitasking performance. Lag-free operation is what the Moto G85 offers. By allowing you to run multiple apps at once without experiencing any slowdown, the generous 8GB of RAM significantly enhances the user experience.

Apple iPhone 11- Rs.19,999

Advertisment

With a third-generation neural engine and an upgraded A13 Bionic CPU, the Apple iPhone 11 offers remarkable efficiency and performance. Its 6.1-inch Liquid Retina multi-touch display, made of glass and aluminium and has IPS technology, provides vivid images. The ultra-wide and wide lenses on the dual 12MP camera system allow you to capture breathtaking landscape photos with more detail. The camera ensures professional-quality portraits with its 2x optical zoom out and digital zoom up to 5x. It also supports portrait lighting with six effects: natural, studio, and high-key mono. The IP68-rated iPhone 11 is durable and water-resistant for 30 minutes up to a depth of two metres. It is a well-rounded gadget for daily use because it also boasts a battery that lasts up to an hour longer than the iPhone XR and TrueDepth camera technology for secure facial identification.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G- Rs.16,999

When looking for a smartphone that combines price and capability, the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is appealing and the Best Phone Under 20000. The octa-core, 2.3GHz processor allows seamless multitasking and effective program execution. Adding a Vapour Cooling Chamber may minimise performance throttling during demanding workloads by ensuring optimal thermal management. The phone's 6.6-inch AMOLED display, which has a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid scrolling and gaming, brings images to life. Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus+ protects the display against scratches and drops. The triple camera configuration, which includes a 50MP main sensor that can take detailed photos, will appeal to photographers. There are several photography alternatives thanks to the 2MP depth sensor and 8MP secondary sensor. There is a 13MP front camera for taking selfies.

Advertisment

A sizable 6000mAh battery powers the gadget, guaranteeing extended use between charges. Rapid top-ups are made possible by Samsung's fast charging technology, improving user experience. The Galaxy M35 5G comes in three fashionable colours—Moonlight Blue, Daybreak Blue, and Thunder Grey.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13- Rs.16,795

In the middle of the smartphone market, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 is expected to be a formidable competitor. This product is meant to attract customers on a tight budget for Best Phone Under 20000 by offering remarkable features and performance at a reasonable cost. The MediaTek Dimensity 6080 CPU provides a snappy and fluid user experience.

Advertisment

With its eight cores at 2.4 GHz and 2 GHz, the octa-core processor can efficiently handle demanding apps and everyday chores. When 6GB of RAM is combined, multitasking is effortless. The Redmi Note 13's 6.67-inch AMOLED display will enthral you with its breathtaking images. Smooth scrolling and animations are provided by the 120Hz refresh rate, which also improves responsiveness overall. Take amazing pictures with the 108MP primary camera. Add an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor for more creative photography. The 16MP front camera superbly captures video calls and selfies. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 smartphone is powered by a sizable 5000mAh battery, which offers sufficient power for prolonged use. When necessary, rapid top-ups are ensured by fast-charging technology.

CMF Phone 1- Rs.16,280

The CMF Phone 1 stands out under the Best Phone Under 20000 category with its unique features and specs. One unusual feature in this pricing range nowadays is the interchangeable back panels. Additionally, the phone is IP65-rated. Performance-wise, the phone is quite respectable for this price range. Both the gaming and daily chores are handled sensibly.

Advertisment

Additionally, the phone has a personalised user interface that offers a distinct appearance and feel. Additionally, the CMF Phone camera performs well in various lighting scenarios. On the other hand, telephoto and wide-angle lenses are not supported. This one has an excellent battery life, and it charges quickly enough.

The smartphone, which uses a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 octa-core processor, mixes battery efficiency and performance well. The architecture of the chipset, which combines quad-core clusters operating at 2.5GHz and 2GHz, guarantees effective handling of routine and intensive tasks. The CMF Android Phone 1's 6GB of RAM lets it run resource-intensive apps and efficiently multitask. The gadget has an aesthetically pleasing and quick interface thanks to its 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G- Rs.19,999

Advertisment

The mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, strikes a solid mix between price and functionality. It sports a Snapdragon 695 processor with 8GB of RAM. The phone has a 6.67-inch 120 Hz refresh rate AMOLED screen. It has two rear cameras: a 2MP depth sensor on one and a 50MP primary sensor on the other. A 16MP front camera is integrated to take selfies. The phone is powered by a 5500mAh battery that allows for quick charging. It runs OxygenOS 14, which is based on Android 14.

realme P1- Rs.15,693

The Realme P1 5G is a formidable competitor in the mid-range smartphone market because of its alluring combination of features, performance, and style. The device's MediaTek Dimensity 7050 CPU allows it to run smoothly and efficiently, making it easy to handle resource-intensive programs and daily duties. The octa-core CPU ensures the perfect balance, which combines high-performance and power-efficient cores.

Advertisment

The phone's 6.67-inch AMOLED display allows you to see vivid images. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures reliable touch interactions and seamless scrolling. Take beautiful pictures with the 50MP primary camera, augmented by the 2MP depth sensor. Use the 16MP front camera for video calls and selfies. Thanks to the 5000mAh battery's long-lasting performance, you can stay connected all day. Fast top-ups when needed are made possible by fast charging technology.

Positioning itself as a formidable rival in the mid-range smartphone market, the Realme P1 5G boasts a fantastic combination of performance, display, and photography capabilities.

vivo T3- Rs.19,999

The Vivo T3 5G is a powerful rival of the Best Phone Under 20000 in the smartphone market. Because of its robust MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, the tablet works well for both light gaming and daily work. The 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and flawless scrolling provides a better user experience. The camera arrangement, consisting of a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor, is capable but might not function as well in low light as devices from other competitors. With the 5000mAh battery, fast charging ensures continuous use without frequent recharging. However, some users might consider the limited software update commitment and the pre-installed junk as drawbacks.

realme Narzo 70 Pro- Rs.17,999

For customers on a tight budget looking for a durable and feature-rich smartphone, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro is a great option. Here are some reasons to think about this device:

The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset powers the Narzo 70 Pro, which ensures you can run demanding programs without any problems when gaming, multitasking, and doing daily duties. Vibrant colours, deep blacks, and a responsive touch interface are all features of the 120Hz AMOLED display, which makes it perfect for immersive video consumption and gaming. The additional sensors make various shooting methods and conditions possible, improving versatility. The 50MP main camera produces detailed and colourful photographs. With rapid charging technology, you can quickly recharge and resume your activities without waiting for extended periods, and the 5000mAh battery guarantees you stay connected throughout the day.

The Narzo 70 Pro stands out in its class thanks to Air Gestures, a practical method to interact with your device that enhances functionality and user experience.

POCO X6 5G- Rs.18,999

With its rapid prominence, the POCO X6 5G has become a formidable competitor in the mid-range smartphone market and the Best Phone Under 20000. The sturdy Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPU powers the device, which performs admirably and can easily handle demanding tasks. The 8GB RAM guarantees efficient app management and seamless multitasking. With a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the 6.67-inch AMOLED display provides clear, deep blacks and colourful images. The display offers an immersive experience, whether playing games, streaming videos or surfing the internet.

The triple camera setup's versatility, including a 64MP primary sensor, will appeal to photography enthusiasts. The camera can capture good daytime photos, albeit it may be more effective in low light. The device is powered by a large 5100mAh battery that provides enough energy for prolonged use. When a top-up is needed, turbocharging technology guarantees quick action. Due to its appealing blend of performance, display, and battery life, the POCO X6 5G is a severe contender in the mid-range market.

iQOO Z9- Rs.19,999

With its rapid prominence, the iQOO Z9 5G has become a serious competitor in the Best Phone Under 20000 smartphone market. With the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset powering it, the gadget performs admirably, efficiently managing demanding tasks. The user experience is improved overall by its 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which provides bright images and fluid scrolling. Although the display quality is excellent, more adjustability for the camera system would be beneficial, particularly in low light.

A 5000mAh battery and fast charging ensure that users may use the gadget longer. However, the limited support for software updates may worry some customers who enjoy regular software upgrades. Despite these minor issues, the iQOO Z9 5G is still an excellent choice for those seeking a balance between pricing, design, and performance.

Also Read: https://www.pcquest.com/smartphones/16-pro-max-and-iphone-17-slim-make-a-smart-choice-7086442

https://www.pcquest.com/smartphones/reasons-to-buy-the-infinix-zero-flip-5g-foldable-phone-7086457

https://www.pcquest.com/smartphones/comparison-between-iqoo-12-5g-vs-oneplus-12-which-is-better-7080032