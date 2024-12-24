GTA 6 Fans Divided as 27 Auto Sales Regrets Having Info on Trailer 2

GTA 6 trailer 2 release date has been through many theories and the most popular ones being the Moon Theory, 3rd December Release theory and the present 27th December theory. These fan theories are going wild now, with the hype for trailer 2 reaching a level that is currently beyond control. Right now, the GTA 6 fans are really excited, as they believe that GTA 6 trailer 2 is definitely going to drop on 27th of December 2024. Though some of the fans don’t believe in the rumor, and they have an opinion that all this stuff is totally insane, as Rockstar will drop the trailer when they feel like doing so.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release on 27th December- What’s the Deal?

GTA 6 trailer 2 release rumors for 27th December 2024, started with Rockstar gifting Rockstar-themed items to their employees as a thanks saying gesture. A sweat shirt in the gifted items had vibrant colors like the official artwork for GTA 6 and this gave this item the GTA 6 vibes which made the news spread like wildfire on the web. Pictures of the merchandise were posted by the employees on social media handles and the fans discovered that the posted pictures showed a Florida Hotel name written down on a piece of paper along with a number that would take you to a dealership called ‘27 Auto’ Sales on Highway ‘27’ with a Waffle House nearby, which was seen in the leaked footage. So, it all came down to 27th December 2024 as the expected release date for GTA 6 trailer 2. This theory gained further momentum with some wild calculations done by fans based on whatever crumbs of information they had in hand, and the whole GTA 6 community got excited as well as divided over the new reveal in the most anticipated chapter in gaming ‘GTA 6’.

GTA 6 trailer 2 on 27th December and Message from 27 Auto Sales- What’s the Connection?

Apparently, 27 Auto Sales got dragged into the rumor, and since then they have been taking advantage of the whole marketing gimmick in a beautiful way. After all this happened 27 Auto Sales came out with a message on subreddit for the GTA 6 fans and the message goes like this “27 Auto wants to thank the GTA Community for all of their support, heart warming phone calls, and your reviews. We regret that we do not have any information on the trailer release date, nor has Rockstar Games provide us with any information in regards to this trailer release for GTA 6. We are just curious and anxious for the release of the 2nd trailer. Congratulations to Grand Theft Auto on 27 years of gaming. Coincidentally, this is 27 Auto sales 27th year in business as well. Again, Thank You All”.

The fans just love this message, as they appreciate the way, they have been using the situation to their advantage.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 on 27th December and the Non Believers

Now, let’s find out what the other side of the community has to say on the rumored 27th December release date of GTA 6 trailer 2. Some of the fans want to go by the past trends followed by Rockstar Games and they believe that just like what they did with GTA 5, they might drop some screenshots for GTA 6 on Christmas eve to add to the holiday cheer. GTA Forum site is also buzzing with the same discussion and this is where Tez 2 relied to a fan, that December 27th theory looks like a deliberate tease from Rockstar Games. Here is a post from GTA 6 Countdown on Tez2’s Statement on ‘X’.

"It's pure delusion"



Insider Tez2 debunks GTA 6 Trailer 2's December 27 theory, stating that Rockstar would've announced it themselves by now to generate more hype and break records.

He also added that this theory might be more reasonable than the other theories, but it is also delusional like the other theories. To another fan he replied that they might come out with the exact release date and marketing details in February 2025, as this is when the next Take 2 Interactive financial earnings call will happen. A PC Gen 9 announcement for GTA 6 is also expected around that time. Anyways January and early February have always been Rockstar’s favorite months for making some major release announcements.

GTA 6 fans are really divided over the expected trailer 2 release for 27th December 2024. Rockstar has always maintained a practice of dropping subtle hints here and there, but who knows this might just be a deliberate tease from Rockstar Games.

